Tuscaloosa, AL

Three predictions for Alabama-Missouri

Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama (16-2, 6-0 SEC) in its matchup with Missouri (14-4, 3-3) Saturday at Mizzou Arena (5 p.m. CT/SEC Network). For the first time since the SEC opener, UA will commit no fewer than 15 turnovers. It's been a relatively clean run of hoops for Alabama of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
