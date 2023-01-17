ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
After a miserable 2022 season on offense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich according to multiple sources. This should be of particular interest to the Pittsburgh Steelers who dealt with its own struggling offense last season and might be in the market for an upgrade.

There are two ways to look at Leftwich during his tenure with Tampa Bay. If you look at 2022 as an outlier and quarterback Tom Brady was just washed up, you have to be optimistic that he is still capable of coaching up a Super Bowl-caliber offense.

This matters to the Steelers because it makes a lot of sense if the team thinks he’s more the OC from 2019-2021 as opposed to 2022, to consider bringing him in as a potential replacement for current OC Matt Canada. No one is asking Leftwich to be elite but it is hard to imagine he isn’t an upgrade.

