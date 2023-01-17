ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead

By By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4Ltw_0kHZlnDz00

Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures.

Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow.

In the most expected scenario, Denver could get up to 12 inches of snow. This would likely be hugely disruptive for travel in the Mile High City. Winter storm warnings are in effect for much of the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains from 5 PM Tuesday through 5 PM Wednesday. The Tuesday night commute is expected to be difficult in impacted areas, as is the Wednesday morning commute.

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website .

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

National Weather Service map shows "rare sight" in Colorado

A satellite map that was recently shared to Twitter by the National Weather Service's Pueblo branch shows the widespread snow cover across Colorado. "A rare site in Colorado...snow on the ground across most of the state! Two satellite images (10:26 AM Jan 22, 2023) indicating snow cover," the tweet reads. The first map highlights areas with snow cover in red. Green on the map represents bare ground, and purple represents cloud cover. In the second map, white represents snow cover and brown represents bare ground. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Most eastern Colorado highways reopen after weather-related closures

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 from Limon to the Kansas border have reopened after several traffic concerns Saturday, including a jackknifed semi-truck.It was the latest in a days-long series of crashes along I-70 due to the recent winter storm."Please slow down, give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you," Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter.
LIMON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver experiences biggest two-day January snowstorm in 30-plus years

According to the National Weather Service, Denver experienced its biggest 2-day January snowstorm in over 30 years this week. Between January 17 and 18, a total of 9.1 inches of snow was recorded at Denver International Airport. This is the deepest January snow accumulation over a two-day period since January 7 and 8 of 1992, also the 8th deepest two-day January snow accumulation since 1882 (when records began).
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West

According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado

Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
COLORADO STATE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather5280.com

Denver area snowfall totals; What went right and what went wrong with the forecast as storm slowly exits

Death, taxes, and underperforming hyped snowstorms!. There's a lot to get to this morning, so let's jump in. First, let's look at snowfall totals through 7am Wednesday morning. There's been a fair amount of grumbling online about the low snowfall totals in some spots, and in some cases rightfully so! We're almost certain to end up low in many of the spots we were most concerned about, primarily locations along and west of I-25 through the Denver area. Still, we aren't quite done yet! We suspect many of you are still see snow flying outside your window, and there's still enough left in the system that we expect many folks (not everyone) will ultimately get within at least the low-range of our forecast by the end of the day if you haven't already.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy