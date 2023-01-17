Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead

Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures.

Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow.

In the most expected scenario, Denver could get up to 12 inches of snow. This would likely be hugely disruptive for travel in the Mile High City. Winter storm warnings are in effect for much of the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains from 5 PM Tuesday through 5 PM Wednesday. The Tuesday night commute is expected to be difficult in impacted areas, as is the Wednesday morning commute.

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website .

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here