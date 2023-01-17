ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City Manager to Provide Update on Repairs to Mud Bridge

Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago
When: Wednesday, January 18, at 10:00 a.m.

What: Update on the Yorktown Mud Bridge Repairs

Where: Yorktown Mud Bridge

Who: Peter Zanoni, City Manager

Ernesto De La Garza, Director of Public Works

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi will host a news conference regarding the ongoing repairs to the Yorktown Mud Bridge located in the 8600 block of Yorktown Boulevard on Wednesday, January 18, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Note to media-the news conference will be on the west side (Rodd Field Road) of the Yorktown Mud Bridge.

The news conference will be available for viewing on the following city social media channels:

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

For more information, media representatives may contact Senior Public Information Officer Richard Vargas at 361-826-3420 or by email at richardv2@cctexas.com.

