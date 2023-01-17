ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

NHPR

Trustees at Chicopee school vote to surrender charter and close

The trustees of the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee, Massachusetts, have voted to surrender the institution's charter. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education was scheduled to discuss whether to renew the school's charter later this month. Now that board will vote on whether to accept the surrender of the charter.
CHICOPEE, MA
NHPR

Greenfield police chief warns of losing night patrols

The embattled police chief of Greenfield, Massachusetts, said he is cutting his department's overnight shift. Robert Haigh said by the start of February, he will be down six officers and does not have the money to hire replacements, due to a budget cut made by the Greenfield City Council last year.
GREENFIELD, MA

