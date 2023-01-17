London’s summer edition of the Art & Antiquities Fair Olympia has been cancelled over escalating costs and a lack of commitment from dealers. The art fair, which typically has about 130 dealers, was scheduled to celebrate its 50th anniversary in June. Olympia has seen a noticeable decrease in interest for its summer fair from local and global dealers due to the aftermath of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by the Art Newspaper. The organizers are still planning on holding their winter fairs.

