Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
A Vincent Van Gogh in Detroit’s Museum Was Allegedly Stolen From a Brazilian Collector
In the case of an allegedly stolen Vincent Van Gogh painting on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), a U.S. federal judge is urging the matter to be settled outside of court. Gustavo Soter, a Brazilian art collector, claims he purchased Van Gogh’s The Novel Reader in 2017...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Observer
London’s Art Fairs Are Being Cancelled Due to a Lack of Dealer Interest
London’s summer edition of the Art & Antiquities Fair Olympia has been cancelled over escalating costs and a lack of commitment from dealers. The art fair, which typically has about 130 dealers, was scheduled to celebrate its 50th anniversary in June. Olympia has seen a noticeable decrease in interest for its summer fair from local and global dealers due to the aftermath of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by the Art Newspaper. The organizers are still planning on holding their winter fairs.
Comments / 0