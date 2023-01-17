ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Here’s How Much Cash Americans Have in Their Checking and Savings Accounts

Choosing the right bank account is an important decision, as it can impact how easily you’re able to manage your daily finances. You might be wondering how many bank accounts you should actually have — and how much money you should keep in each one — so let’s explore.
AOL Corp

Renters may finally get some relief from runaway rental prices in 2023

Renters this year may not have to endure the kind of sticker stock they faced during the last two. While there’s no consensus on what rents will do exactly in 2023 — go up a little, go down a little, or stay flat, according to three forecasts — what’s clear is they are expected to return to more normal growth patterns, instead of the unsustainable, record rates seen in 2021 and 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE

