Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Here’s How Much Cash Americans Have in Their Checking and Savings Accounts
Choosing the right bank account is an important decision, as it can impact how easily you’re able to manage your daily finances. You might be wondering how many bank accounts you should actually have — and how much money you should keep in each one — so let’s explore.
AOL Corp
Renters may finally get some relief from runaway rental prices in 2023
Renters this year may not have to endure the kind of sticker stock they faced during the last two. While there’s no consensus on what rents will do exactly in 2023 — go up a little, go down a little, or stay flat, according to three forecasts — what’s clear is they are expected to return to more normal growth patterns, instead of the unsustainable, record rates seen in 2021 and 2022.
AOL Corp
Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 8 while it's at its lowest price to date
SAVE $109: As of Jan. 19, the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) is marked down to $390 instead of $499 at Walmart. That's 22% in savings and a new all-time low price. Just a wee four months old, the Apple Watch Series 8 has already been through...
Comments / 0