Des Plaines, IL

Oakton Community College announces name change

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Oakton Community College is rolling out its new name Tuesday in Des Plaines.

The school will be called Oakton College.

The name change comes with an updated look. The classic leaf logo is getting a modernized touch.

School leaders say Oakton will stay an open-access college for the community.

