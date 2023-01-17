Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Red Oak fire department sent to local residence
(Red Oak) -- Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at a Red Oak residence Thursday afternoon. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the call was received around 5 p.m. including reports of the house at 201 Elm Street in Red Oak filling up with smoke. Bruce says the tenants, including one adult and four children, believed a fire was in the basement and evacuated without issue.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City school posts more job openings
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools is posting more job openings. A school press release says “the educational workforce shortage is a reality at Nebraska City Public Schools, as well as across the state.”. Current openings include a special education teacher and elementary and secondary paraeducators. Openings also...
farmerpublishing.com
School days gone by
The Westboro School in 1994, shortly before its closure. This issue of “School days gone by” will feature the Westboro school. The only district in the county to exist as a rural, independent, consolidated, and reorganized district at one time or another, it existed much longer than the other consolidated districts of Atchison County. As a result, there is much more subject matter to cover. Therefore I’ve decided to divide the history of Westboro schools into two parts. I hope you enjoy the history of Westboro schools!
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water barricade incident resolved safely
WEEPING WATER - Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson reports a successful conclusion after a Weeping Water man barricaded himself at a River Street residence on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched on a report of potentially suicidal man with a knife. Deputies say 48-year-old Buckley Huffman made statements about self harm. A...
kmaland.com
Wintry mix arrives in KMAland
(Valley) -- There's no question that KMAland is under the gun in terms of wintry weather the next several hours. The National Weather Service in Valley says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for Montgomery, Fremont, and Page in southwest Iowa, and Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska. A winter storm warning, meanwhile, is in effect for that same time period for Mills, Pottawattamie, Cass, Harrison and Shelby counties in western Iowa and Otoe and Cass counties in southeast Nebraska. The weather service in Johnston has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of south central Iowa until 9 a.m. Thursday for Adams, Union, Clarke, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Adair and Madison counties.
News Channel Nebraska
Morning commute could be hazardous
NORFOLK - Forecasted snowfall totals range from 15 inches at Broken Bow and North Platte to 2 inches in Nebraska City. Goeff Fox of News Channel Nebraska forecast only 12 inches at its deepest in central Nebraska and an inch tapering off in Otoe County over a 72-hour period. The...
News Channel Nebraska
$250,000 bond set for Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY – A $250,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man charged with delivery of methamphetamine on Jan. 9. Seth Barton, 45, was arrested after Nebraska City police and deputies with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his north Sixth Street residence.
farmerpublishing.com
Rollover crash on the interstate
A Neosho, Missouri, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, four miles west of Rock Port, shortly after 5:00 p.m. A 2009 Honda Fit, driven by 74-year-old...
Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
Driver hospitalized in St. Joe after semi strikes embankment
HOLT COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after noon Thursday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Volvo semi driven by Fernando C. Suarez, 39, Cocoa, Florida, was southbound on Interstate 29 three miles north of Mound City. The vehicle traveled off...
farmerpublishing.com
Atchison County Circuit Court
The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron January 10, 2023:. State vs. Adam Preston Donica – Arraignment on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant’s appearance is waived and appears by Attorney Scroggie. Case continued to March 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.
News Channel Nebraska
Cass County included in latest snow advisory
OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
kmaland.com
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Graham) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred roughly five miles east of Graham on Route A shortly before 6:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2022 Buick Enclave, driven by 72-year-old Billy Brookshier of Graham, attempted to turn into a private drive south of Route A and turned into the path of a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by 30-year-old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins. The Patrol says Oberhauser's vehicle struck the right rear of Brookshier's and came to rest in the westbound lane of Route A facing west. Meanwhile, Brookshier's vehicle came to rest south of Route A facing northeast.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man killed in southern California crash
(San Diego) -- A Shenandoah motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident in southern California Friday. The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 15, south of state Route 56, in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California around 11 p.m. Authorities say the 22-year-old man's Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Sedan, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. The Patrol says the individual died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital. Authorities say the sedan was then struck by a Ford SUV, which was then hit by a Toyota SUV, however no other injuries were reported.
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide
A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville native writes children’s book
Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children. Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”
