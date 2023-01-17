(Valley) -- There's no question that KMAland is under the gun in terms of wintry weather the next several hours. The National Weather Service in Valley says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for Montgomery, Fremont, and Page in southwest Iowa, and Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska. A winter storm warning, meanwhile, is in effect for that same time period for Mills, Pottawattamie, Cass, Harrison and Shelby counties in western Iowa and Otoe and Cass counties in southeast Nebraska. The weather service in Johnston has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of south central Iowa until 9 a.m. Thursday for Adams, Union, Clarke, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Adair and Madison counties.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO