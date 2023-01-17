Read full article on original website
Local Sheriff warns people about dangers on the ice
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich - The Roscommon County Sheriff posted a picture on its Facebook page showing an ORV accident. According to the Facebook post, deputies were called to an ORV accident just out from the south shore along Iroquois, west of east bay today. Deputies encountered an ORV that had gone through a long stretch of open water that is 4-8 feet wide and about 150 yards long.
Driver killed in Northern Michigan after losing control while passing another car, slamming into trees
A 26-year-old woman is dead after her SUV slammed into multiple trees in Northern Michigan as she tried to pass another car on Saturday in Iosco County.
Tip-Up Town festival begins in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tip-Up Town USA is one of Michigan's largest and longest-running winter festivals and activities kicked off on Thursday. Some events require a little more snow and ice on the ground, which means there could be some changes to the schedule. Another story: Tip-Up Town festival...
Missing woman, 36, found dead in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in Grand Traverse County. Tristan Dostal, 36, of Traverse City, was found in the woods in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area on Thursday. It’s the same area she went missing in earlier in the week.
Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
Cadillac Couple Tells Their Incredible Tale of Saving Bald Eagle Hit by Car
On their way to Manton for an appointment in 2019, Cadillac residents Steve and Carol Duncan had an unforgettable chance encounter that was both beautiful and tragic. They were driving on US-131 nearing mile-marker 191 when they saw two bald eagles in the middle of the passing lane. “We watched...
Grant Lands Roscommon County United Way Mobile Soup Kitchen
You might have seen a soup kitchen before, but have you ever seen a mobile soup kitchen? If you’re in Roscommon County, chances are you may just see one soon. Thanks to a grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation the Roscommon County United Way is now able to take their soup kitchen on the road.
Union Twp. home sustains heavy damage from fire
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Union Township, according to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. On Jan. 20 at 6:34 p.m., crews responded to the home on River Road. Officials said heavy flames and smoke were coming from the single-story home and the attached garage.
Woman killed, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes tree
IOSCO COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old Hale woman died and two passengers, including a child, were injured in a crash, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to a noon report of a crash Saturday, Jan. 21, on Vaughn Road in Iosco County’s Plainfield Township. Police said the Hale...
Elmira woman accused of attacking man with knife
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Elmira has been arrested after an alleged assault on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. Elizabeth Hooper, 20, was arraigned Thursday in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault and battery.
Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from Gaylord stopped a woman for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday evening according to their Twitter account. The suspected woman called a friend for help during the stop. The friend arrived and was also arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), they both had been drinking together earlier that day while playing trivia.
Missing Traverse City Woman Was Found Dead, Sheriff’s Office Says
The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the woman was found dead in the woods in the area where they were searching. We will keep you updated if we learn further details. Jan. 18, 4:30 p.m. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says that they have found...
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
Wienermobile Rolls Through Traverse City
It’s turning heads all across America, and this week it’s in Northern Michigan. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is spending the week in Traverse City. There are actually six wienermobiles that travel the country, each with a pair of drivers called hot doggers. They’re typically new college graduates, who work for a one year term on the road from June to June. “Queso Dog Keila” Garza says, “I was like, I should apply. Like just traveling the country, making people smile. That’s your job. And it just appealed to me so much. So I love doing what I do.”
Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
Man wanted in Plymouth woman's death found dead in Clare, police say
Neighbors describe incident involving police, EMTs months prior, around the time suspect was last scene around the neighborhood
Mesick man charged with OWI after several mailboxes ran over
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Mesick has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated on Saturday, according to Michigan State Police. Larry Maciver, 41, has been arraigned on the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. One count felony operating while intoxicated, third offense.
See inside ‘picturesque brick ranch’ for sale in Midland
LARKIN TWP, MI - A ranch-style home in Midland County is up for sale. On nearly two acres of property, this updated home, located at 3585 E. Hubbard Road in Midland, is priced at $425,000. Realtor Stephanie Fischer of Ayre Rhinehart Realtors described the home, built in 1999, as a...
