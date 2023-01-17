ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

Local Sheriff warns people about dangers on the ice

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich - The Roscommon County Sheriff posted a picture on its Facebook page showing an ORV accident. According to the Facebook post, deputies were called to an ORV accident just out from the south shore along Iroquois, west of east bay today. Deputies encountered an ORV that had gone through a long stretch of open water that is 4-8 feet wide and about 150 yards long.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Tip-Up Town festival begins in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tip-Up Town USA is one of Michigan's largest and longest-running winter festivals and activities kicked off on Thursday. Some events require a little more snow and ice on the ground, which means there could be some changes to the schedule. Another story: Tip-Up Town festival...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Union Twp. home sustains heavy damage from fire

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Union Township, according to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. On Jan. 20 at 6:34 p.m., crews responded to the home on River Road. Officials said heavy flames and smoke were coming from the single-story home and the attached garage.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Elmira woman accused of attacking man with knife

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Elmira has been arrested after an alleged assault on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. Elizabeth Hooper, 20, was arraigned Thursday in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault and battery.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
SAGINAW, MI
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from Gaylord stopped a woman for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday evening according to their Twitter account. The suspected woman called a friend for help during the stop. The friend arrived and was also arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), they both had been drinking together earlier that day while playing trivia.
GAYLORD, MI
Wienermobile Rolls Through Traverse City

It’s turning heads all across America, and this week it’s in Northern Michigan. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is spending the week in Traverse City. There are actually six wienermobiles that travel the country, each with a pair of drivers called hot doggers. They’re typically new college graduates, who work for a one year term on the road from June to June. “Queso Dog Keila” Garza says, “I was like, I should apply. Like just traveling the country, making people smile. That’s your job. And it just appealed to me so much. So I love doing what I do.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Mesick man charged with OWI after several mailboxes ran over

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Mesick has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated on Saturday, according to Michigan State Police. Larry Maciver, 41, has been arraigned on the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. One count felony operating while intoxicated, third offense.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI

