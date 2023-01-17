ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

erienewsnow.com

2023 Winter Program Schedule Announced for Erie's Jefferson Educational Society

The Jefferson Educational Society has released its schedule for the 2023 winter term programming season. Brookings Institution senior fellow Mark Muro and his colleague Robert Maxim will kick of the winter season by discussing state-level policy recommendations for Pennsylvania's innovation sector. Muro provided counsel to the transition team of Pennsylvania's...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

United Way Hosts Free Tax Preparation Event

It may only be mid-January, but tax season will soon be here. On Saturday, United Way held their annual, free, tax preparation event. Filing your taxes can be daunting, but United Way tries to make it a bit easier and affordable to people in the area with their annual event.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Chautuqua Lake District, Possible Taxation Plans, Scraped

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — The advisory group tasked with developing solutions to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health has voted not to form a Lake District and subsequent tax to fund solutions to improve the lake’s sustainability. On Thursday evening, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation...
MAYVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Executive Plans to Form Homelessness Coalition

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is planning an initiative to address homelessness throughout the county. On any given day, nearly 1100 people are homeless in Erie county. And after visiting some of the overflow shelters during the recent deep freeze, Davis said he's made helping the homeless a priority. So...
erienewsnow.com

Dance and Cheer Competition at the Bayfront Convention Center

While it may not feel warm outside, it certainly felt like it inside the Bayfront Convention Center on Saturday for the Champion Cheer Central Winter Beach Blast Championship. This one-day event welcomes dance and cheer teams all around the region for a chance to compete for a variety of prizes.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Rise Parents, Administrators React to Charter Revocation

PSSA Fallout continues after the Erie School Board revoked the Charter of Erie Rise Youth Leadership Academy Charter School. In making the decision, board members cited declining state test scores, saying not only did the charter school not live up to a 2019 deal promising to raise scores, it actually reported lower scores than three years ago.
erienewsnow.com

Erie Locals Travel to DC for March for Life Event

WASHINGTON, D.C. - People from coast to coast traveled to our nation’s capital for the March for Life event. It’s one of the largest anti-abortion events. We caught up with some locals who made the trip down to DC. The national mall was crowded with people attending the...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Brick House Coffee closing after four years

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Democratic Party Votes to Censure Erie County Councilman

The Erie County Democratic Party voted unanimously Saturday to censure Erie County Councilman Jim Winarski. The party said it's because he voted for a Republican to chair council in 2022 and 2023, ceding control to the minority Republican party. Winarski, a former Erie city councilman, was elected to the fourth...
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville

ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Police Department Launches New Juvenile Crime Unit

The new year has brought new changes to the City of Erie Police Department, specifically as a Juvenile Crime Unit. A new Juvenile Crime Unit hit the streets of Erie this month. Funded by American Rescue Plan money from COVID, the unit has four Erie City police detectives dedicated to...
erienewsnow.com

Group Protests Jamestown’s Homelessness Response

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown residents took to the street in protest, seeking to hold local lawmakers accountable for what they’re calling the lack of support for the city’s homeless. The group, Patriots for Chautauqua County, gathered outside of Jamestown City Hall on Friday. Just...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Restaurant Owners and Customers Excited for Erie Restaurant Week's Return

Erie Restaurant Week returns for the third year; with 38 local restaurants, bars, and breweries participating in the event. Both business owners, and customers are excited for the event's return. "[I'm] excited to get to know new costumers, new people, and [for] people to hear about us," said Dina Csir,...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Shriner's Patients Enjoy Snow Tubing

The return of snow was good news for Shriner's patients as they got to enjoy a snow tubing event at Peek 'N Peak on Saturday. Patients of all ages could get bundled up and enjoyed the snow and tubing hills at the ski resort in Clymer, New York. The goal...
CLYMER, NY

