Read full article on original website
Related
Historic Erie building to be put up for lease after closure of charter school
The 118-year-old Emerson school building that houses Erie Rise will soon be put up for lease. The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) owns the former Emerson school building located on W. 10th St. in Erie. Erie Rise Leadership Academy was leasing the historic building from GECAC. Leaders from GECAC said they are sad to […]
erienewsnow.com
2023 Winter Program Schedule Announced for Erie's Jefferson Educational Society
The Jefferson Educational Society has released its schedule for the 2023 winter term programming season. Brookings Institution senior fellow Mark Muro and his colleague Robert Maxim will kick of the winter season by discussing state-level policy recommendations for Pennsylvania's innovation sector. Muro provided counsel to the transition team of Pennsylvania's...
erienewsnow.com
United Way Hosts Free Tax Preparation Event
It may only be mid-January, but tax season will soon be here. On Saturday, United Way held their annual, free, tax preparation event. Filing your taxes can be daunting, but United Way tries to make it a bit easier and affordable to people in the area with their annual event.
erienewsnow.com
Chautuqua Lake District, Possible Taxation Plans, Scraped
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — The advisory group tasked with developing solutions to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health has voted not to form a Lake District and subsequent tax to fund solutions to improve the lake’s sustainability. On Thursday evening, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Executive Plans to Form Homelessness Coalition
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is planning an initiative to address homelessness throughout the county. On any given day, nearly 1100 people are homeless in Erie county. And after visiting some of the overflow shelters during the recent deep freeze, Davis said he's made helping the homeless a priority. So...
erienewsnow.com
ErieBank Sports Park Provides Fitness Opportunities for All Ages: Community Gem
There's a place in Erie county that is bringing people together to play hockey, learn to skate, and promote physical fitness. It's the Erie Bank Sports Park on Oliver Road in Summit Township. "We're here for open skate drop in hockey, hockey practice hockey games, we're here a lot," said...
erienewsnow.com
Dance and Cheer Competition at the Bayfront Convention Center
While it may not feel warm outside, it certainly felt like it inside the Bayfront Convention Center on Saturday for the Champion Cheer Central Winter Beach Blast Championship. This one-day event welcomes dance and cheer teams all around the region for a chance to compete for a variety of prizes.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Rise Parents, Administrators React to Charter Revocation
PSSA Fallout continues after the Erie School Board revoked the Charter of Erie Rise Youth Leadership Academy Charter School. In making the decision, board members cited declining state test scores, saying not only did the charter school not live up to a 2019 deal promising to raise scores, it actually reported lower scores than three years ago.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Locals Travel to DC for March for Life Event
WASHINGTON, D.C. - People from coast to coast traveled to our nation’s capital for the March for Life event. It’s one of the largest anti-abortion events. We caught up with some locals who made the trip down to DC. The national mall was crowded with people attending the...
Brick House Coffee closing after four years
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
erienewsnow.com
Democratic Party Votes to Censure Erie County Councilman
The Erie County Democratic Party voted unanimously Saturday to censure Erie County Councilman Jim Winarski. The party said it's because he voted for a Republican to chair council in 2022 and 2023, ceding control to the minority Republican party. Winarski, a former Erie city councilman, was elected to the fourth...
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Police Department Launches New Juvenile Crime Unit
The new year has brought new changes to the City of Erie Police Department, specifically as a Juvenile Crime Unit. A new Juvenile Crime Unit hit the streets of Erie this month. Funded by American Rescue Plan money from COVID, the unit has four Erie City police detectives dedicated to...
erienewsnow.com
Group Protests Jamestown’s Homelessness Response
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown residents took to the street in protest, seeking to hold local lawmakers accountable for what they’re calling the lack of support for the city’s homeless. The group, Patriots for Chautauqua County, gathered outside of Jamestown City Hall on Friday. Just...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, January 13th drawing. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run. All Pit...
erienewsnow.com
Restaurant Owners and Customers Excited for Erie Restaurant Week's Return
Erie Restaurant Week returns for the third year; with 38 local restaurants, bars, and breweries participating in the event. Both business owners, and customers are excited for the event's return. "[I'm] excited to get to know new costumers, new people, and [for] people to hear about us," said Dina Csir,...
wnynewsnow.com
Human Remains Recovered Along Lake Erie’s Shoreline In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Human remains were recovered along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chautauqua County. The Dunkirk Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery on Thursday afternoon. The deceased male was located near the shore of Lake Erie by Canadaway Creek in...
erienewsnow.com
Shriner's Patients Enjoy Snow Tubing
The return of snow was good news for Shriner's patients as they got to enjoy a snow tubing event at Peek 'N Peak on Saturday. Patients of all ages could get bundled up and enjoyed the snow and tubing hills at the ski resort in Clymer, New York. The goal...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle Parked near Interstate 90
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked near Interstate 90 in Erie County. It reportedly happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A witness reportedly told the victim two younger men were seen near a green Toyota Sequoia parked in the old Burger...
Comments / 0