Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
farmerpublishing.com
Atchison County volunteers are once again building mobility carts for those in need
Glenn Rolf stands next to a completed PET (Personal Energy Transportation) mobility cart that allows men, women, and children (who can no longer walk) in third world countries to move around. Glenn has enlisted the help of the Tarkio Tech welding students to build hand brakes for the mobility carts.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City school posts more job openings
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools is posting more job openings. A school press release says “the educational workforce shortage is a reality at Nebraska City Public Schools, as well as across the state.”. Current openings include a special education teacher and elementary and secondary paraeducators. Openings also...
kttn.com
Two from northwest Missouri injured in Monday evening crash
Two Northwest Missouri residents received minor injuries in an accident Monday evening five miles east of Graham in Nodaway County. Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville was the driver 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins and a passenger in the other vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham. The driver of the second vehicle, 72-year-old Billy Brookshier, was not injured.
Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
Update on the search for a Red Oak City Clerk and Administrator
(Red Oak) Applications are coming in for the Red Oak City Clerk position. According to the Red Oak City Council Meeting minutes, Interim City Administrator/Clerk Al Vacanti reported that he has received six applications and they have been reviewed by the hiring committee. Interviews will likely begin after the February 1st application deadline. Al Vacanti also reported that he has sent another letter to consulting firms asking for proposals related to the recruitment of a new City Administrator by February 15th with a provision that the successful firm would begin its work for the City by no later than March 31st.
farmerpublishing.com
Rollover crash on the interstate
A Neosho, Missouri, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, four miles west of Rock Port, shortly after 5:00 p.m. A 2009 Honda Fit, driven by 74-year-old...
WIBW
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he ran and hid in the treeline following a police chase where he fired shots at officials in Southeast Kansas, a Nebraska man allegedly turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville native writes children’s book
Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children. Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”
WOWT
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man killed in southern California crash
(San Diego) -- A Shenandoah motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident in southern California Friday. The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 15, south of state Route 56, in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California around 11 p.m. Authorities say the 22-year-old man's Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Sedan, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. The Patrol says the individual died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital. Authorities say the sedan was then struck by a Ford SUV, which was then hit by a Toyota SUV, however no other injuries were reported.
kttn.com
13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV
Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany. A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
klkntv.com
‘It is the most cruel thing:’ Mom of Nebraska City student details abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The mother of a special-needs student at Nebraska City High School is speaking out about allegations of abuse. So far, one teacher has been charged with felony child abuse of the student, and two paraprofessionals are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Jennifer Egri, the mother...
WIBW
Nemaha Co. officials continue to search for wanted subject
BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. officials have asked residents to continue to be vigilant as they search for a wanted subject that was reported over the weekend. The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 16, that it continues to ask residents to lock their doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
Winter Storm Watch
(Des Moines) Western Iowa is under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This includes the southwest Iowa counties of Adair, Audubon, Cass, Guthrie, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties. Rod Donavon, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, forecasts the precipitation to lift into...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 75-year-old Dennis Leroy Vanderhoof around 2 p.m. Saturday. Vanderhoof was arrested on charges of operation without owners’ consent, 2nd degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
Wichita Eagle
Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.
KSNT
Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday
Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
News Channel Nebraska
Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search
NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
Comments / 0