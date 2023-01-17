ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westboro, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City school posts more job openings

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools is posting more job openings. A school press release says “the educational workforce shortage is a reality at Nebraska City Public Schools, as well as across the state.”. Current openings include a special education teacher and elementary and secondary paraeducators. Openings also...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kttn.com

Two from northwest Missouri injured in Monday evening crash

Two Northwest Missouri residents received minor injuries in an accident Monday evening five miles east of Graham in Nodaway County. Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville was the driver 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins and a passenger in the other vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham. The driver of the second vehicle, 72-year-old Billy Brookshier, was not injured.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns

GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Update on the search for a Red Oak City Clerk and Administrator

(Red Oak) Applications are coming in for the Red Oak City Clerk position. According to the Red Oak City Council Meeting minutes, Interim City Administrator/Clerk Al Vacanti reported that he has received six applications and they have been reviewed by the hiring committee. Interviews will likely begin after the February 1st application deadline. Al Vacanti also reported that he has sent another letter to consulting firms asking for proposals related to the recruitment of a new City Administrator by February 15th with a provision that the successful firm would begin its work for the City by no later than March 31st.
RED OAK, IA
farmerpublishing.com

Rollover crash on the interstate

A Neosho, Missouri, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, four miles west of Rock Port, shortly after 5:00 p.m. A 2009 Honda Fit, driven by 74-year-old...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville native writes children’s book

Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children. Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”
MARYVILLE, MO
WOWT

Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
LA VISTA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies

GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
FALLS CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man killed in southern California crash

(San Diego) -- A Shenandoah motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident in southern California Friday. The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 15, south of state Route 56, in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California around 11 p.m. Authorities say the 22-year-old man's Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Sedan, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. The Patrol says the individual died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital. Authorities say the sedan was then struck by a Ford SUV, which was then hit by a Toyota SUV, however no other injuries were reported.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kttn.com

13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV

Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany. A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Nemaha Co. officials continue to search for wanted subject

BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. officials have asked residents to continue to be vigilant as they search for a wanted subject that was reported over the weekend. The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 16, that it continues to ask residents to lock their doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
Western Iowa Today

Winter Storm Watch

(Des Moines) Western Iowa is under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This includes the southwest Iowa counties of Adair, Audubon, Cass, Guthrie, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties. Rod Donavon, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, forecasts the precipitation to lift into...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges

(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 75-year-old Dennis Leroy Vanderhoof around 2 p.m. Saturday. Vanderhoof was arrested on charges of operation without owners’ consent, 2nd degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
RED OAK, IA
Wichita Eagle

Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.
HORTON, KS
KSNT

Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday

Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search

NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

