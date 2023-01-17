Read full article on original website
Cowboys Cruise into Semifinals of S.I.T.; Cowgirls Fall to Andover
Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Salina – The Andover Lady Trojans cruised into the semifinals Thursday afternoon, at Salina South High School, in the opening round of the S.I.T. They led by as many as 33 points and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. Andover, who doesn’t have a single Senior on their roster, improved to 9-1 with the victory under first year Head Coach, Hannah Alexander.
Dorothy Virginia Baker
Dorothy Virginia Baker, 83, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, January 18th, 2023. Dorothy was born in Rural Clay County, Kansas on July 11, 1939, a daughter of Mildred F. (McNeil) and Harold I. Stoneback. In 1956, Dorothy married Frank Baker in Clay Center, Kansas. She owned Dorothy’s Salon Madrid...
Shooting woes doom Coyotes in loss to Swedes
LINDSBORG – It was just one of those nights for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. The shots wouldn’t fall and the ball wouldn’t bounce in favor of the Coyotes. Wesleyan shot just 27.6 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from 3-point range in an 87-55 loss to the Bethany Swedes on Wednesday night at Hahn Gym.
Salina Central rolls in S.I.T. opening round
The Salina Central Mustangs opened the 44th annual Salina Invitational Tournament with a pair of matchups with the Buhler Crusaders. Salina Central would win convincingly in each game, pushing both Mustang teams to the semifinal round at Kansas Wesleyan on Friday night. GIRLS: Salina Central 52, Buhler 20. A slow...
Maxine Gladys (Moses) Jellison
Maxine Gladys (Moses) Jellison, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, at Memorial Health in Abilene, Kansas. Maxine was born September 19, 1931, to William and Juanita (Flack) Moses in McCracken, Kansas. She attended school in McCracken, Kansas until the family moved to Salina where she then attended Salina High School.
Anna Kingsley
Anna Kingsley, 84, of Salina, Kansas, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Salina Presbyterian Manor. She was born April 5, 1938 in Glendale, Kansas, to James and Ruth (Kunkle) Hotz. In 1957 she married Charles Kingsley at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Tescott, Kansas. She is survived by her children,...
Thomas Nelson Huggins
After two fierce battles against cancer, Thomas Nelson Huggins, of Salina, Kan., went to be with his Heavenly Father on January 17, 2023. Tom was born April 7, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, and by the Grace of God, grew up on a farm with adoptive parents Christine and Paul Huggins. He attended Buckeye Grade School in rural Kanopolis. He attended Kanopolis High School and graduated from Ellsworth High School. He then attended Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kan., for two years. Tom worked at Grave’s Trucking, was once an owner of Carol Lee Donuts, and worked many years for Beechcraft/Raytheon until his retirement.
Linda K. (Steckman) Leach
Linda K. Leach, 65, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She was born in Sidney, Montana to Ershel and Shirley (Wilhelm) Steckman. Linda was a certified nursing assistant and enjoyed her time helping others. She worked for many years at Salina Presbyterian Manor and as a home health nurse. She...
Familiar Face Returns to Bethany
Bethany College is welcoming back a familiar face. Martin Hanifin is returning to the school as Executive Vice President for Strategic Finance. According to the school, as Executive Vice President Hanifin will work closely with the president to implement strategic financial initiatives as part of the Path to Your Purpose five-year strategic plan to ensure the continued success of Bethany College.
McPherson High JAG-K grad becomes law enforcement dispatcher
JAG-K A job shadow experience sponsored by Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) led a former McPherson High School student to a job that is now paying dividends in public safety for the community. Tiannah McGill, a 2022 graduate of McPherson High, was unsure of her career aspirations when JAG-K...
McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Gas line hit during construction in Hutchinson
A gas line was hit during construction in Hutchinson late Wednesday afternoon.
New expo coming to Kansas State Fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Star Expos and Kansas State Fair are partnering up to bring a brand-new expo to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, scheduled for March 30 through April 1. Partnering with the Kansas State Fair and Visit Hutch gives the Kansas Ag Expo the opportunity to showcase...
Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested
Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
10 Most Wanted Arrests
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online this month, and ten of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:. Andre Javon McMiller. Michelle Renee Rutz. Shawn Dean Vermillion. Briana Kelly Watkins. The first weekend of each month...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department
Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
Trespassing Leads to Warrants Arrest
A man who was warned by hotel staff to leave is now facing charges in connection to trespassing in Salina. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. 9th Street after guests reported seeing the man on the third floor. An...
