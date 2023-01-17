Read full article on original website
Investigation details abuse at Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Jefferson City called for Agape to be shut down. In a RollingStone article “Inside the Christian Reform School from Hell,” writer Adam Piore detailed the abuse allegations. He joined KMOX to talk about it.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
kjluradio.com
Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway
A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
nodawaynews.com
EFE students deliver meals
Spoofhounds Working as a Team or SWAT delivers meals to the Maryville homebound twice a month. The Eugene Field Elementary students who recently delivered the. meals are second graders, Aurora Stetter and Hinton Hamilton, and third graders, Korbin Aley, Reese James and Jaydon Blanton. SWAT is EFE’s student leadership team.
Historic 1890 Wardell House in Macon, Missouri, home to diversified businessman, Thomas E. Wardell, Jr.
Correction: A last brief and necessary paragraph was added because I just learned this house was demolished, sadly. The Wardell House is located at 1 Wardell Road in Macon Missouri (Macon County). This historic home was built in 1890--that's 132 years ago. The architectural style of this three-story dwelling is Queen Anne. The house includes a basement and a verandah as well as an open tower on the second and third stories. In 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread
The leader of a Columbia middle school asked families and students in an email Wednesday to help control the spread of what staff believes is a non-credible social media threat. The post Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border
A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
939theeagle.com
BREAKING: Jefferson City credit union robbed
Jefferson City Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened this morning along busy West Truman Boulevard. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that the River Region Credit Union was reportedly robbed at about 9 am. River Region is in the 3600 block of West Truman. It’s located across the street from the Fairfield Inn and is near Hy-Vee.
kttn.com
Two from northwest Missouri injured in Monday evening crash
Two Northwest Missouri residents received minor injuries in an accident Monday evening five miles east of Graham in Nodaway County. Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville was the driver 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins and a passenger in the other vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham. The driver of the second vehicle, 72-year-old Billy Brookshier, was not injured.
Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
muddyrivernews.com
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman pleads guilty in fatal pedestrian crash
A Columbia woman accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with her car pleads guilty. Stephanie Roberts pleaded down Tuesday, January 17 to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. In exchange for her plea, a charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter was dropped. Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced May 1.
kttn.com
Passenger in SUV seriously injured in crash on Highway 63
The Highway Patrol reports a Hallsville woman sustained serious injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a pickup truck in Queen City on Wednesday morning, January 18th. Forty-four-year-old Misty Robb was a passenger in the SUV. An ambulance transported her to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Brenda Lewis of Centralia, and the driver of the pickup, 69-year-old John Rhoads of Queen City.
lakeexpo.com
37 Photos That Show The Osage Beach Outlet Mall Desperately Needs A Turnaround
Once an economic bright spot at Lake of the Ozarks, the Osage Beach outlet mall is now a shell of its former self, with a handful of retailers hanging on in hopes that the mall will be bought and redeveloped. A 2022 proposal to purchase and redevelop the mall fell...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck
CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
KCTV 5
Sedalia students disciplined after video shows boys shoving teen into toilet
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A video circulating on social media appears to show a teenager being attacked by a group of boys, forced into a bathroom stall and dunked in a toilet. The video surfaced Thursday after the incident and was circulated on social media by students. The mother of...
kmmo.com
COOPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST SUBJECT RELATED TO BURGLARY INCIDENT
The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a subject after responding to a burglary alarm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Tezcuco Court reference an audible burglary alarm. Upon arrival, deputies located areas of forced entry into the residence and found that a sports motorcycle had been stolen. Deputies also located evidence at the scene which provided possible suspect information.
