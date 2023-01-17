ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, MO

kjluradio.com

Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway

A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
COLE COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

EFE students deliver meals

Spoofhounds Working as a Team or SWAT delivers meals to the Maryville homebound twice a month. The Eugene Field Elementary students who recently delivered the. meals are second graders, Aurora Stetter and Hinton Hamilton, and third graders, Korbin Aley, Reese James and Jaydon Blanton. SWAT is EFE’s student leadership team.
MARYVILLE, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic 1890 Wardell House in Macon, Missouri, home to diversified businessman, Thomas E. Wardell, Jr.

Correction: A last brief and necessary paragraph was added because I just learned this house was demolished, sadly. The Wardell House is located at 1 Wardell Road in Macon Missouri (Macon County). This historic home was built in 1890--that's 132 years ago. The architectural style of this three-story dwelling is Queen Anne. The house includes a basement and a verandah as well as an open tower on the second and third stories. In 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
MACON, MO
kjluradio.com

Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border

A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
HALLSVILLE, MO
939theeagle.com

BREAKING: Jefferson City credit union robbed

Jefferson City Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened this morning along busy West Truman Boulevard. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that the River Region Credit Union was reportedly robbed at about 9 am. River Region is in the 3600 block of West Truman. It’s located across the street from the Fairfield Inn and is near Hy-Vee.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kttn.com

Two from northwest Missouri injured in Monday evening crash

Two Northwest Missouri residents received minor injuries in an accident Monday evening five miles east of Graham in Nodaway County. Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville was the driver 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins and a passenger in the other vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham. The driver of the second vehicle, 72-year-old Billy Brookshier, was not injured.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns

GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman pleads guilty in fatal pedestrian crash

A Columbia woman accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with her car pleads guilty. Stephanie Roberts pleaded down Tuesday, January 17 to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. In exchange for her plea, a charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter was dropped. Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced May 1.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Passenger in SUV seriously injured in crash on Highway 63

The Highway Patrol reports a Hallsville woman sustained serious injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a pickup truck in Queen City on Wednesday morning, January 18th. Forty-four-year-old Misty Robb was a passenger in the SUV. An ambulance transported her to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Brenda Lewis of Centralia, and the driver of the pickup, 69-year-old John Rhoads of Queen City.
QUEEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck

CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
ATLANTA, MO
kmmo.com

COOPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST SUBJECT RELATED TO BURGLARY INCIDENT

The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a subject after responding to a burglary alarm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Tezcuco Court reference an audible burglary alarm. Upon arrival, deputies located areas of forced entry into the residence and found that a sports motorcycle had been stolen. Deputies also located evidence at the scene which provided possible suspect information.
COOPER COUNTY, MO

