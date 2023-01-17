Read full article on original website
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Star Wars actor Warwick Davis pays tribute to daughter Annabelle as she makes Hollyoaks debut
Warwick Davis has celebrated his daughter Annabelle's debut as Lacey Lloyd in Hollyoaks. The star, who is known for roles including Wicket the Ewok and Professor Flitwick, tweeted a sweet tribute earlier this week ahead of Annabelle's first episode on the soap. "Shout out to my daughter, @AnnabelleLDavis who debuts...
Anthony Hopkins lines up TV role in Gladiator-style series
Anthony Hopkins has landed a role in a new TV series about gladiators in the early Roman Empire, which is based on the same book of Ridley Scott's iconic movie Gladiator. The Oscar-winning Hopkins will play Roman Emperor Vespasian, who is best known as the ruler responsible for defeating the Judean revolt. His public works also included the Colosseum of Rome while he reigned from 69-79 CE, which tells us when the show is set.
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals cast-mate cameos in new music video
Home and Away star Matt Evans has revealed that the video for his new single 'Over It' stars several of his cast-mates. Speaking on Australia's The Morning Show Evans said his fellow Home and Away actors had been supportive of the song, with Kyle Shilling and Emily Weir even appearing as extras in the music video.
Murder Mystery 2 confirms Netflix release date with first look
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to 2019's Agatha Christie adaptation starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, as well as a first look. The duo return as Nick and Audrey Spitz, now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye business off the ground....
Avatar 2 originally featured a Na'vi space battle
Avatar: The Way of Water almost included a Na'vi space battle. It was such a popular idea in the writers' room but, despite the great idea, the team were "struggling" with it. To overcome this, James Cameron went as far as rewriting the whole script to fit it in, but ultimately, it got cut.
Harrison Ford unveils first trailer for Apple TV+ comedy show
Harrison Ford is starring in a new Apple TV+ comedy show, and the first trailer just dropped. The show, called Shrinking, stars Jason Segel alongside Ford as they work together to overcome the former's grief and holdbacks in life... with plenty of laughs along the way. If the trailer is...
Doctor Who's classic season 24 Blu-ray with Sylvester McCoy on sale ahead of release
Sylvester McCoy's debut season of Doctor Who has never looked as good as it does in a new Blu-ray boxset. The latest in a series of classic remasters from the BBC, Doctor Who's season 24 will be getting a Blu-ray release on February 12, 2023 — and it's had its price slashed from £49.99 to £39.99 for pre-orders.
BTS star J-Hope's biopic lands release date
Disney+ has confirmed the release date for j-hope IN THE BOX, a new documentary about the creation of BTS star j-hope's first solo album. Fans will be given a behind-the-scenes look at j-hope's creative process and the challenges he runs into while preparing to release his debut solo album, Jack In The Box.
Bel-Air season 2 trailer sees return of original Fresh Prince star Tatyana Ali
A new trailer for the second season of Bel-Air has landed, showcasing the return of original cast member Tatyana Ali. The actress, who played Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, joined the cast for the reimagining of the classic sitcom last month, signing up for the role of English teacher Mrs. Hughes.
Bond star Rami Malek lines up return to TV in new role
James Bond star Rami Malek is lining up a return to TV by playing movie legend Buster Keaton. The actor, who first broke out with his Emmy-winning TV turn on Mr Robot, is set to portray the Hollywood icon as part of a new limited series. While a streamer or...
Captain America 4 casts Space Jam: A New Legacy star Xosha Roquemore in major role
Captain America: New World Order has added Space Jam: A New Legacy star Xosha Roquemore to its cast. Deadline reports that Xosha is going to have a significant role in the film — described as one of the biggest of her career — though the exact character remains under wraps. Marvel Studios isn't commenting on her casting.
Chucky future revealed beyond season 2
Chucky has been renewed for a third season. Two months on from the horror show's last episode, titled 'Chucky Actually', Deadline announced the happy news, with both the USA Network and Syfy remaining onboard to broadcast. Incase this iconic demon toy doesn't ring any bells, Chucky is a doll possessed...
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's Netflix movie gets first reviews
Comedy legend Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new Netflix R-rated comedy film You People's first reviews are in – and it is not looking good. The film currently has a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with most critics thrashing the film in their reviews. For example, The Wrap's film...
Jared Leto's Tron sequel lines up Maleficent director
It's been over a decade since the release of Tron: Legacy, but after years of delays, it appears Disney is finally moving forward with a brand new sequel titled Tron: Ares. While no deals have been completed yet, Deadline reports that Joachim Rønning is currently in talks to direct the long-awaited threequel, which will star Jared Leto.
George RR Martin's Hunter's Run to get film adaptation
George RR Martin is working on a new film, and it sounds like it's going to be equally vast, imaginative, and high-stakes as Game of Thrones. The film, based on the novel of the same name (written by Martin, Gardner Dozois and Daniel Abraham), has been snapped up by Exile Content Studio, so it seems like the wheels are really turning for the project.
Prey star Amber Midthunder gives update on possible sequel
Prey star Amber Midthunder has discussed the possibility of a sequel to the hit Predator spin-off movie. Midthunder starred as the lead in Prey, which followed a Comanche Nation warrior fighting to protect her tribe against Predators in 1719. The movie was well received by fans and critics alike, spawning...
Jack Ryan season 3 just beat record set by Netflix's Wednesday
Prime Video's Jack Ryan season 3 has beaten a record set by Netflix's Wednesday in terms of streaming minutes. In Nielsen's latest US ranking of streaming originals (via TVLine), the John Krasinski-starring Tom Clancy series amassed 834 billion minutes across its 24 episodes. Wednesday is in second place with 80 billion minutes over 8 episodes.
Priyanka Chopra opens up about welcoming daughter with Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra has opened up about welcoming her daughter Malti Marie last year and discussed why she and her husband Nick Jonas decided to use a surrogate. In January 2022, the couple announced on social media that they had welcomed Malti into the world via surrogate. They later revealed that their daughter spent "100 plus days in the NICU" (newborn intensive care unit) before they could take her home.
