FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
KOLD-TV
Pac-12 announces 2023 Arizona Wildcats football schedule
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pac-12 Conference announced the football schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday morning, Jan. 17. Arizona begins conference play at Stanford on Sept. 23. The Wildcats will battle the Sun Devils for the Territorial Cup at Arizona State on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov....
Four Wildcats to be inducted into Arizona Basketball Ring of Honor
It will be a busy couple of weeks in Tucson as four former Wildcats will soon be inducted into the Arizona Basketball Ring of Honor. Over the next several weeks when Arizona Basketball plays host to several Pac-12 opponents, there will be some other exciting festivities happening at those games.
arizonawildcats.com
Arizona Names Charita Stubbs Next Head Volleyball Coach
TUCSON, Ariz. – University of Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke has announced the promotion of Charita Stubbs as the next head coach of Arizona Volleyball, following the retirement of Arizona's long-time head coach Dave Rubio. A former Arizona Wildcat herself, Stubbs becomes the fourth head coach and first African-American head coach in program history. Stubbs played at Arizona for Rubio from 1992 to 1994 and has spent 19 total years (1997 to 2005, 2013 to 2022) on Rubio's coaching staff at Arizona.
arizonawildcats.com
Arizona Breaks GPA Record in Fall Semester
TUCSON, Ariz. – The record-breaking success of Arizona student-athletes in the classroom continued in the Fall 2022 semester as Arizona Athletics posted its highest ever GPA for a semester with a 3.300 semester GPA. Arizona eclipsed its previous mark for highest semester GPA ever, which was a 3.172 in Spring 2021 and has now eclipsed a 3.00 GPA or above in 10 consecutive semesters.
arizonawildcats.com
Track and Field Set to Open Indoor Season with Lumberjack Team Challenge
FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. – The Arizona track and field team will open their 2022-23 indoor season in Flagstaff for the Lumberjack Team Challenge on Friday. The meet kicks off with field events starting at 2:00 p.m. MST and track events starting at 4:00 p.m. MST. The field events will begin with the pole vault and the track events will begin with the 60m hurdles. Live results for all the event groups can be found here.
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
kyma.com
Palo Verde bumps up, several others move down a division to highlight realignments for 2023 football season
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Each year, one of the things to always keep an eye on in the football offseason is what each conference or division will look like in the following season. Well now, fall of 2023 can't come soon enough with the field all set in both...
Traveling in the West? You should know about these deadly routes
The West holds some of the country’s most unique landscapes—but it can be dangerous to get there.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball vs. USC: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home this weekend, starting with a battle against the USC Trojans. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-USC game time, details:. Date: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Time: 7 p.m. MT.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
Stars converge at Loft Cinema for world premiere of "Gunfight at Rio Bravo"
The stars and creators of "Gunfight at Rio Bravo" walked the red carpet Tuesday night at the Loft Cinema in Tucson.
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
Campers stranded as Catalina State Park near Tucson floods
A rare instance of winter flooding has closed Catalina Sate Park to the public since earlier in the week, according to the park's manager.
KOLD-TV
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Whenever the skies open up and we get several days of rain, it will generally prompt the question: Is this drought relief? The short answer is no, not so much. Tucson is in the midst of a 27 year extreme drought, so a few days of light rain, while welcome, won’t help much.
realestatedaily-news.com
Latitudes Furniture Opening Second Location in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 19, 2023) -- Longitude Holdings, LLC of Tucson c/o Ricardo and Kristen Boyum, purchased the 19,268 square-foot property at 1302 East Prince Road, from Casa de los Niños, Inc. of Tucson for $1.85 million ($96 PSF). The seller was an owner user using property for the...
thisistucson.com
40 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 19-22 🔭🎨🚲
In the span of a weekend, you can go on an art hike through Saguaro National Park, celebrate your love for all things K-pop, and stargaze on several occasions. It's also the last weekend for both the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? Knit your own blankets and pillows, party at the grand opening of Mini Bar, and go on a community bike ride.
Tucson Fire Academy trains Heidi Alagha for potential career in firefighting
Being a firefighter takes a lot of training, so before Heidi can see if she has what it takes to become a firefighter, she had to go through their academy.
a-z-animals.com
Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona
Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
Pima Community College: 'All clear' for school, police activity moves off campus
Pima Community College authorities have notified the public that an 'armed person' was seen on its West Campus, 2250 W. Anklam Rd.
