Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Pac-12 announces 2023 Arizona Wildcats football schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pac-12 Conference announced the football schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday morning, Jan. 17. Arizona begins conference play at Stanford on Sept. 23. The Wildcats will battle the Sun Devils for the Territorial Cup at Arizona State on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov....
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Arizona Names Charita Stubbs Next Head Volleyball Coach

TUCSON, Ariz. – University of Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke has announced the promotion of Charita Stubbs as the next head coach of Arizona Volleyball, following the retirement of Arizona's long-time head coach Dave Rubio. A former Arizona Wildcat herself, Stubbs becomes the fourth head coach and first African-American head coach in program history. Stubbs played at Arizona for Rubio from 1992 to 1994 and has spent 19 total years (1997 to 2005, 2013 to 2022) on Rubio's coaching staff at Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Arizona Breaks GPA Record in Fall Semester

TUCSON, Ariz. – The record-breaking success of Arizona student-athletes in the classroom continued in the Fall 2022 semester as Arizona Athletics posted its highest ever GPA for a semester with a 3.300 semester GPA. Arizona eclipsed its previous mark for highest semester GPA ever, which was a 3.172 in Spring 2021 and has now eclipsed a 3.00 GPA or above in 10 consecutive semesters.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Track and Field Set to Open Indoor Season with Lumberjack Team Challenge

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. – The Arizona track and field team will open their 2022-23 indoor season in Flagstaff for the Lumberjack Team Challenge on Friday. The meet kicks off with field events starting at 2:00 p.m. MST and track events starting at 4:00 p.m. MST. The field events will begin with the pole vault and the track events will begin with the 60m hurdles. Live results for all the event groups can be found here.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Whenever the skies open up and we get several days of rain, it will generally prompt the question: Is this drought relief? The short answer is no, not so much. Tucson is in the midst of a 27 year extreme drought, so a few days of light rain, while welcome, won’t help much.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Latitudes Furniture Opening Second Location in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 19, 2023) -- Longitude Holdings, LLC of Tucson c/o Ricardo and Kristen Boyum, purchased the 19,268 square-foot property at 1302 East Prince Road, from Casa de los Niños, Inc. of Tucson for $1.85 million ($96 PSF). The seller was an owner user using property for the...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

40 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 19-22 🔭🎨🚲

In the span of a weekend, you can go on an art hike through Saguaro National Park, celebrate your love for all things K-pop, and stargaze on several occasions. It's also the last weekend for both the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? Knit your own blankets and pillows, party at the grand opening of Mini Bar, and go on a community bike ride.
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona

Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ

