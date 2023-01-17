Read full article on original website
Cowboys Cruise into Semifinals of S.I.T.; Cowgirls Fall to Andover
Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Salina – The Andover Lady Trojans cruised into the semifinals Thursday afternoon, at Salina South High School, in the opening round of the S.I.T. They led by as many as 33 points and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. Andover, who doesn’t have a single Senior on their roster, improved to 9-1 with the victory under first year Head Coach, Hannah Alexander.
Salina South Girls Win OT Thriller; South Boys Fall to BVSW
SALINA – The Lady Cougars used a 7-0 run at the end of regulation to force overtime in their victory over Highland Park, Thursday night, at Salina South High School. Salina South was down 45-38 with :56 seconds to play in regulation. Salina South was led by 5’7” Sophomore,...
Salina Central rolls in S.I.T. opening round
The Salina Central Mustangs opened the 44th annual Salina Invitational Tournament with a pair of matchups with the Buhler Crusaders. Salina Central would win convincingly in each game, pushing both Mustang teams to the semifinal round at Kansas Wesleyan on Friday night. GIRLS: Salina Central 52, Buhler 20. A slow...
Maxine Gladys (Moses) Jellison
Maxine Gladys (Moses) Jellison, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, at Memorial Health in Abilene, Kansas. Maxine was born September 19, 1931, to William and Juanita (Flack) Moses in McCracken, Kansas. She attended school in McCracken, Kansas until the family moved to Salina where she then attended Salina High School.
Dorothy Virginia Baker
Dorothy Virginia Baker, 83, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, January 18th, 2023. Dorothy was born in Rural Clay County, Kansas on July 11, 1939, a daughter of Mildred F. (McNeil) and Harold I. Stoneback. In 1956, Dorothy married Frank Baker in Clay Center, Kansas. She owned Dorothy’s Salon Madrid...
Anna Kingsley
Anna Kingsley, 84, of Salina, Kansas, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Salina Presbyterian Manor. She was born April 5, 1938 in Glendale, Kansas, to James and Ruth (Kunkle) Hotz. In 1957 she married Charles Kingsley at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Tescott, Kansas. She is survived by her children,...
Linda K. (Steckman) Leach
Linda K. Leach, 65, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She was born in Sidney, Montana to Ershel and Shirley (Wilhelm) Steckman. Linda was a certified nursing assistant and enjoyed her time helping others. She worked for many years at Salina Presbyterian Manor and as a home health nurse. She...
10-year-old killed in Kansas school district accident liked recess and P.E., obit says
He was nicknamed “Trippy” at school for falling over nothing or just rolling around on the floor, according to his obituary.
“Souper Bowl of Hope” Volunteers Sought
Organizers of a soup collection effort in Salina which takes place in late January are preparing to begin the effort, and are in need of some volunteers to help. The 2023 Salina “Souper Bowl of Hope” is trying to collect 57,000 cans of soup by Super Bowl Sunday to be distributed between five organizations in Salina that help feed the hungry. Those organizations incude:
Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested
Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 17
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME:Burke, Ebony Renee; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Probation Violation. NAME:...
Patricia “Pat” Mary Ann (Pulk) Carter
Patricia “Pat” Mary Ann Carter, 75, of Salina, KS, was called home to Jesus on January 12, 2023, while surrounded by her children. Pat was born March 10, 1947, in Salina, to Ida Bushyhead (Speer) and Fred Pulk. She was the youngest of Ida’s five children. She is survived by a whole slew of family spread throughout the US – from Florida to Alaska!
Pin and Ink Showcase Returns
Put your creativity to the test while supporting a noble and local cause. According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, the Pin and Ink Art Showcase returns on Monday, February 27th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Stiefel Theatre Watson Room. Local artists of all ages and skill levels are invited...
DUI, Child Endangerment Charges
Citizen’s calls prompted police to find and arrest an impaired driver who was allegedly passed out behind the wheel with her 2-year-old child in the car. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Emma Allen was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon around 12:30pm after her erratic driving concerned several witnesses in the 2000 block of S. 9th Street.
10 Most Wanted Arrests
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online this month, and ten of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:. Andre Javon McMiller. Michelle Renee Rutz. Shawn Dean Vermillion. Briana Kelly Watkins. The first weekend of each month...
Salina man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver on S. Ohio
A Salina man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a revolver on a Tescott man while the two were in vehicles on S. Ohio Street Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 27-year-old Tescott man told police that he was driving northbound on S. Ohio Street near the intersection with Greeley Avenue just after 2 p.m. Friday when a blue Honda Civic that appeared to be driving recklessly slammed on its brakes in front of him. The Tescott man had to swerve his vehicle to avoid a collision.
New K-9 Partners for School Resource Officers
The journey began with a couple of deputies pitching the idea to Sheriff Roger Soldan, to team up with service dogs trained by inmates in Florida – and now Jax and Piper are here to help. Back in December of 2022, two Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to the...
