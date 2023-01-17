Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc17news.com
Parson signs executive order aiming to help older, aging residents
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Thursday aiming to reduce age and disability discrimination, and eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, a press release stated. There are more than 1.1 million Missouri residents older than 60 years old, a press release stated. Older...
Investigation details abuse at Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Jefferson City called for Agape to be shut down. In a RollingStone article “Inside the Christian Reform School from Hell,” writer Adam Piore detailed the abuse allegations. He joined KMOX to talk about it.
kbsi23.com
Calling all Missouri deer hunters!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
Dollar General Market Opened in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Nursing homes investigated for abusing antipsychotic medications
The drugs are for schizophrenia, which affects about 1% of people generally. But in nursing homes, around 6% of people are diagnosed with schizophrenia, despite the fact that it’s very rare to be diagnosed with the disorder as an elder.
KYTV
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sees increase in enrollment in teacher preparedness programs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The state of Missouri is struggling with a teacher shortage. Currently, colleges and universities are not graduating enough teachers to fill all the open positions. Colleges have seen an increase in enrollment in education programs since 2017 however, the number of students who complete the program has...
abc17news.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Wednesday Evening Weather
Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Three killed after wrong-way crash on James River …. Three killed after wrong-way crash on James River Freeway. People seek out local farmers as egg prices...
gladstonedispatch.com
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Missouri
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
timesnewspapers.com
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants
The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
Play bingo, win prizes, learn more about downtown St. Joseph
Several downtown business owners have been exploring ways to draw more attention to downtown St. Joseph, and they seem to have found a way. A first-time event has already begun drawing more people to downtown St. Joseph's many shops and boutiques. Downtown Bingo was created as a fun way to...
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas, Missouri customers about new tactic
Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday.
KMOV
How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
Driver hospitalized in St. Joe after semi strikes embankment
HOLT COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after noon Thursday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Volvo semi driven by Fernando C. Suarez, 39, Cocoa, Florida, was southbound on Interstate 29 three miles north of Mound City. The vehicle traveled off...
KCTV 5
Saving sea turtles - in Missouri? Limited-time event aims to lend a fin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Saving sea turtles may seem like a downstream problem for animal lovers in Kansas and Missouri, but aquarist Traci Cameron says it’s closer to home than you may think. “Especially being here in the Midwest, any of our pollution that we do here it...
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
koamnewsnow.com
MO State of State; tax cuts, workforce, child care and more
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address this afternoon. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started. The theme backing his speech today was "We Are Not Done Yet."
What is the 1 Thing the People of Missouri Can’t Live Without?
A website says they found the one thing that Missourians can't live without, and I have to say, I think they got it right... The website bestlifeonline.com released an article called The One Thing People in Every State Can't Live Without, and on the list when you get to Missouri they say the one thing that Missourians can't live without is...Burnt Ends.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
Comments / 0