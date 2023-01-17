DERBY, Kan.—For a momement in the 2nd quarter, the Hutchinson Salthawk girls were able to close the gap to only trail the #4 team in class 6A, 13 to 10, but then Derby totaly dominated the next 4 minutes to go to the locker room at halftime with a 37 to 12 lead, and that was all they needed. Derby blitzed the Salthawks 57 to 23 to win their 15th straight over Hutchinson.

