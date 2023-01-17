Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Cowboys Cruise into Semifinals of S.I.T.; Cowgirls Fall to Andover
Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Salina – The Andover Lady Trojans cruised into the semifinals Thursday afternoon, at Salina South High School, in the opening round of the S.I.T. They led by as many as 33 points and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. Andover, who doesn’t have a single Senior on their roster, improved to 9-1 with the victory under first year Head Coach, Hannah Alexander.
ksal.com
Salina South Girls Win OT Thriller; South Boys Fall to BVSW
SALINA – The Lady Cougars used a 7-0 run at the end of regulation to force overtime in their victory over Highland Park, Thursday night, at Salina South High School. Salina South was down 45-38 with :56 seconds to play in regulation. Salina South was led by 5’7” Sophomore,...
ksal.com
Salina Central rolls in S.I.T. opening round
The Salina Central Mustangs opened the 44th annual Salina Invitational Tournament with a pair of matchups with the Buhler Crusaders. Salina Central would win convincingly in each game, pushing both Mustang teams to the semifinal round at Kansas Wesleyan on Friday night. GIRLS: Salina Central 52, Buhler 20. A slow...
🏀 Derby uses huge 2nd period to sink Salthawk Girls
DERBY, Kan.—For a momement in the 2nd quarter, the Hutchinson Salthawk girls were able to close the gap to only trail the #4 team in class 6A, 13 to 10, but then Derby totaly dominated the next 4 minutes to go to the locker room at halftime with a 37 to 12 lead, and that was all they needed. Derby blitzed the Salthawks 57 to 23 to win their 15th straight over Hutchinson.
ksal.com
Shooting woes doom Coyotes in loss to Swedes
LINDSBORG – It was just one of those nights for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. The shots wouldn’t fall and the ball wouldn’t bounce in favor of the Coyotes. Wesleyan shot just 27.6 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from 3-point range in an 87-55 loss to the Bethany Swedes on Wednesday night at Hahn Gym.
KWCH.com
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court
What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita.
ksal.com
Shockers Snap Skid with Comeback Win vs. SMU
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but controlled the second half in route to a 73-65 win over SMU Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (12-7, 2-4) snapped a season-long four game losing streak with the win. Shamaryah...
ksal.com
Maxine Gladys (Moses) Jellison
Maxine Gladys (Moses) Jellison, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, at Memorial Health in Abilene, Kansas. Maxine was born September 19, 1931, to William and Juanita (Flack) Moses in McCracken, Kansas. She attended school in McCracken, Kansas until the family moved to Salina where she then attended Salina High School.
K-State fans and KU fans go head-to-head when cheering on their teams
K-State and KU fans gathered at watch parties throughout Wichita to cheer on their teams during the Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night.
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
ksal.com
Dorothy Virginia Baker
Dorothy Virginia Baker, 83, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, January 18th, 2023. Dorothy was born in Rural Clay County, Kansas on July 11, 1939, a daughter of Mildred F. (McNeil) and Harold I. Stoneback. In 1956, Dorothy married Frank Baker in Clay Center, Kansas. She owned Dorothy’s Salon Madrid...
KWCH.com
Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who sought to better his community through coaching and mentorship died this weekend. Theo Cribbs, Jr. was 84 years old. Family and friends remember Cribbs as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans. In the process of improving lives around him, Cribbs played a major role in popularizing youth football in Wichita. For 50 years, he provided opportunities for Black children in the community who didn’t have anywhere to compete.
ksal.com
KWU Enrollment Growth Continues
Enrollment growth continues at Kansas Wesleyan University. According to KWU, students continue to flock to Kansas Wesleyan in response to recent successes. Spring enrollment is 791 total students for the semester. That number marks an increase of 14% since spring 2020 and a jump of nearly 6% in just one year.
ksal.com
Anna Kingsley
Anna Kingsley, 84, of Salina, Kansas, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Salina Presbyterian Manor. She was born April 5, 1938 in Glendale, Kansas, to James and Ruth (Kunkle) Hotz. In 1957 she married Charles Kingsley at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Tescott, Kansas. She is survived by her children,...
ksal.com
Linda K. (Steckman) Leach
Linda K. Leach, 65, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She was born in Sidney, Montana to Ershel and Shirley (Wilhelm) Steckman. Linda was a certified nursing assistant and enjoyed her time helping others. She worked for many years at Salina Presbyterian Manor and as a home health nurse. She...
chatsports.com
East Carolina, South Florida, Wichita State Earn Wednesday American Wins
GREENVILLE - The East Carolina women's basketball team defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 61-53, on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum. Three Pirates scored in double figures as ECU used a 9-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will bring rain and heavy, wet snow to Kansas through Wednesday, which could impact travel conditions in the northwest beginning Wednesday morning. A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert has been issued for a winter storm through Wednesday evening. Rain will spread up through...
Chances for rain and snow this weekend in Wichita
Steve and Ted get the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Kansas Today Meteorologist Ronelle Williams. Another cold snap of winter is moving through… though not nearly as bad as December’s.
Gas line hit during construction in Hutchinson
A gas line was hit during construction in Hutchinson late Wednesday afternoon.
ksal.com
Familiar Face Returns to Bethany
Bethany College is welcoming back a familiar face. Martin Hanifin is returning to the school as Executive Vice President for Strategic Finance. According to the school, as Executive Vice President Hanifin will work closely with the president to implement strategic financial initiatives as part of the Path to Your Purpose five-year strategic plan to ensure the continued success of Bethany College.
