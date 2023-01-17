ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

ksal.com

Shockers Snap Skid with Comeback Win vs. SMU

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but controlled the second half in route to a 73-65 win over SMU Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (12-7, 2-4) snapped a season-long four game losing streak with the win. Shamaryah...
ksal.com

Cowboys Cruise into Semifinals of S.I.T.; Cowgirls Fall to Andover

Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Salina – The Andover Lady Trojans cruised into the semifinals Thursday afternoon, at Salina South High School, in the opening round of the S.I.T. They led by as many as 33 points and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. Andover, who doesn’t have a single Senior on their roster, improved to 9-1 with the victory under first year Head Coach, Hannah Alexander.
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who sought to better his community through coaching and mentorship died this weekend. Theo Cribbs, Jr. was 84 years old. Family and friends remember Cribbs as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans. In the process of improving lives around him, Cribbs played a major role in popularizing youth football in Wichita. For 50 years, he provided opportunities for Black children in the community who didn’t have anywhere to compete.
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

Up in arms: Conceal carry policy continues to spark controversy among students, faculty and staff

With the implementation of the 2017 Kansas Personal and Family Protection Act, college universities were forced to make difficult decisions regarding which facilities should be properly and legally re-designated as gun-free facilities. Unlike neighboring universities like the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, Wichita State chose to label no facilities on campus — including the YMCA-housed daycare and student housing — as gun-free.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Another snow chance headed for the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

New expo coming to Kansas State Fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Star Expos and Kansas State Fair are partnering up to bring a brand-new expo to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, scheduled for March 30 through April 1. Partnering with the Kansas State Fair and Visit Hutch gives the Kansas Ag Expo the opportunity to showcase...
HUTCHINSON, KS

