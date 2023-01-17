Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
ksal.com
Shockers Snap Skid with Comeback Win vs. SMU
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but controlled the second half in route to a 73-65 win over SMU Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (12-7, 2-4) snapped a season-long four game losing streak with the win. Shamaryah...
Parents of Wichita’s Gradey Dick say the freshman is flourishing at KU
On the eve of the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan, KSN's Jason Lamb visited with Bart and Carmen Dick to find out how their son, Gradey Dick (a University of Kansas basketball freshman), is adjusting to college life and playing a key role for the No. 2 ranked Jayhawks.
K-State fans and KU fans go head-to-head when cheering on their teams
K-State and KU fans gathered at watch parties throughout Wichita to cheer on their teams during the Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night.
KWCH.com
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court
What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita.
ksal.com
Cowboys Cruise into Semifinals of S.I.T.; Cowgirls Fall to Andover
Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Salina – The Andover Lady Trojans cruised into the semifinals Thursday afternoon, at Salina South High School, in the opening round of the S.I.T. They led by as many as 33 points and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. Andover, who doesn’t have a single Senior on their roster, improved to 9-1 with the victory under first year Head Coach, Hannah Alexander.
KWCH.com
Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who sought to better his community through coaching and mentorship died this weekend. Theo Cribbs, Jr. was 84 years old. Family and friends remember Cribbs as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans. In the process of improving lives around him, Cribbs played a major role in popularizing youth football in Wichita. For 50 years, he provided opportunities for Black children in the community who didn’t have anywhere to compete.
thesunflower.com
Up in arms: Conceal carry policy continues to spark controversy among students, faculty and staff
With the implementation of the 2017 Kansas Personal and Family Protection Act, college universities were forced to make difficult decisions regarding which facilities should be properly and legally re-designated as gun-free facilities. Unlike neighboring universities like the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, Wichita State chose to label no facilities on campus — including the YMCA-housed daycare and student housing — as gun-free.
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
KWCH.com
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
KWCH.com
Jan. 16 marks 58 years since aviation disaster devastated Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifty-eight years ago Monday, disaster shattered the serenity of a typical Saturday morning in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. Children living on or near Piatt Street were watching cartoons when a large cloud of smoke filled the air following a thunderous crash. A KC-135 tanker crashed on...
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
Chances for rain and snow this weekend in Wichita
Steve and Ted get the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Kansas Today Meteorologist Ronelle Williams. Another cold snap of winter is moving through… though not nearly as bad as December’s.
Pedestrian killed in crash in east Wichita
A crash in east Wichita has left one person critically injured and unresponsive.
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
Man who killed Wichita woman in 2018 dies in prison
The Kansas Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
New expo coming to Kansas State Fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Star Expos and Kansas State Fair are partnering up to bring a brand-new expo to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, scheduled for March 30 through April 1. Partnering with the Kansas State Fair and Visit Hutch gives the Kansas Ag Expo the opportunity to showcase...
Expect a large police presence Wednesday near Douglas and Rock
Police will be conducting exercises near Douglas and Rock for much of the day.
Comments / 0