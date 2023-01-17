Read full article on original website
Grant program will pay full tuition at CCV
The 802 Opportunity Grant offers free tuition to CCV for any Vermonter with a household income of $75,000 or less.
WCAX
2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
VTDigger
Vermonters endorse personal finance education: Poll finds overwhelming positive support; Civics education also important to residents
January 17, 2023, Burlington, VT — More than nine out of 10 Vermont residents believe that personal finance education is an important subject that should be taught in high school. This overwhelming finding emerged from a statewide poll of 541 voters conducted this month by Public Policy Polling for the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire program offers low-income families, kids with disabilities money toward summer camp
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Education wants to help all kids have fun at camp this summer. Their program, ReKindling Curiosity is returning for a third year. Kids from low-income families or kids with disabilities can get scholarships up to $750 to attend camp this year....
WCAX
Educators sound the alarm on Vt. school staffing shortages
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Educators are raising the red flag on staffing shortages in Vermont schools. According to the Vermont Principals’ Association, there are more than 1,000 open positions in Vermont schools and more than 30% of principals resigned last year. School administrators told lawmakers on Wednesday that poorer...
State officials, legislators say school staffing shortage is unprecedented
WCAX
Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. The Newport Healthcare Center says it’s due to financial troubles, and state officials say other facility closures could follow. Officials confirmed Wednesday that the Newport Healthcare Center will be...
Final Reading: Vermont’s health care system is a ‘village on fire’
Two health provider groups brought disturbing anecdotes and statistics to the House Committee on Health Care this week, causing one new lawmaker to compare the state’s health care system to a village on fire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont’s health care system is a ‘village on fire’.
Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place.
Scott said he has carved out $900,000 for the Climate Office in the Agency of Natural Resources “to do the real planning and analysis we need to reach emissions targets accurately and realistically." Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place..
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
Half of homeowner pandemic assistance program funding awarded
The Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program (VHAP) has paid over $22.5 million in grants to assist homeowners impacted by the pandemic. This represents nearly 55% of total program funding available to homeowners. Administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, VHAP launched […] Read More The post Half of homeowner pandemic assistance program funding awarded appeared first on The Mountain Times.
New England Today
Wild Moments with Vermont Nature Photographer Roger Irwin
When he was 11, Roger Irwin’s parents opened their Vermont home to a pair of working photographers from New York City who were on assignment for Vermont Life. The visit was just two days long, but for Irwin it was life-changing. Fascinated, he soon started crafting his own stories, but it took decades (and semi-retirement) for Irwin to pick up a camera again. Now 72, he still finds time to pursue and capture the woods and wildlife of New England. Over the years Irwin’s intimate nature images have graced multiple covers of Northern Woodlands magazine and been featured by the Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. “It’s my passion,” he says, “and I just want people to see what I’ve been lucky enough to see.”
Gov. Phil Scott keeps new budget ‘lean’ despite historic revenues, bracing for tough times ahead
Scott and his administration acknowledged that Vermont has seen record revenues, “supercharged” in large part by an influx of federal cash to the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott keeps new budget ‘lean’ despite historic revenues, bracing for tough times ahead.
vermontbiz.com
Former Vermont legislator Corey Parent joins Leonine Public Affairs
Corey Parent, a former Republican legislator who served two terms in both the Vermont House of Representatives and Vermont Senate, has joined Leonine Public Affairs(link is external) in Montpelier as director of business and municipal affairs. Parent’s consulting firm, Forty-Four Seven Strategies, has merged with LPA, expanding their scope of services to include municipal and business consulting.
vlct.org
Highway Maintenance Workers in Vermont
Highway maintenance workers (HMWs) support 13,623.73 miles of class 1-4 highways in Vermont. The titles associated with this occupational category include road crew, highway maintainers, equipment operators, and flaggers. These positions typically do not call for college degrees. However, their job duties, safety expectations, and technical requirements can be quite complex, and many of these positions require certifications, special training, and/or licensure. The Vermont Department of Labor supplies a breakdown of the knowledge, skills, and abilities required by these positions in the Economics and Labor Market Information division’s occupation profile. Among the requirements are knowledge of public safety, security, building, and construction; skills related to mechanical operations and repair; and work tasks that may require use of technology, hand tools, or transporting vehicles and equipment (which may require a commercial driver’s license).
WCAX
Tax season: Vt. to start accepting tax returns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont will start accepting tax returns on January 23. That’s true for the IRS and Vermont for personal income tax returns for the tax year 2022. Vermont Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio says filing electronically is best. It helps them process claims more...
WCAX
Developers, realtors push Vt. lawmakers to streamline regulations to address housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Developers and realtors in Vermont say part of the solution to the state’s housing crisis is repurposing existing buildings. The groups presented research to lawmakers Wednesday showing the potential of developing unused commercial space to create housing opportunities for Vermonters. “Properties that we may have...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: A snow groomer with a message
Monday, January 23rd — Tonight, a New England snow groomer who has become a sort of celebrity on our ULocal pages. See how this California ray of sunshine became an expert in snow. Plus, there is a recording studio in Easton that's been working with Ulocal musical acts for...
Vermont National Guard begins night training with F-35
The flights are scheduled to end Friday and include two takeoff and landing periods.
GMP to help low income Vters get solar
Green Mountain Power (GMP) is launching two programs to connect income-qualified customers with solar energy that has too often been out of reach for them. The Shared Solar Program (SSP) unlocks incentives in the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to […] Read More The post GMP to help low income Vters get solar appeared first on The Mountain Times.
