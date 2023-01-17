Read full article on original website
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
NYC deli sells $20M winning Mega Millions ticket
There’s a mystery millionaire in the Bronx, after a Mt. Eden deli sold a $20 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. “I was speechless for a minute. I was ecstatic!” said Fahad Abubaker, son of the owner of the 170th Street Grocery, where the ticket was sold. “It’s great for the Bronx. It’s great for the area. The main thing I hear is that nobody ever won in this area….or not recently.” The big grand prize win was announced Wednesday by the New York Lottery. Someone claiming to have the winning ticket has come forward, the New York State Gaming...
New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams
Jennie Taer on January 16, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – During a visit to El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that his city had “no room” for illegal immigrants. A news conference held in the border city Sunday by Adams stressed the misinformation spreading that illegal migrants can obtain housing and employment in New York City. In the past, the Mayor of New York City has expressed concern over the increase in illegal migrants arriving on transports sent by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Governor The post New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from license plate suing NYC, NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing a piece of plastic covering part of a license plate has sued New York City and the NYPD. Adam White, who was arrested on a criminal mischief charge that’s since been dismissed, filed his lawsuit on Friday. In it, he and his lawyer, Gideon Oliver, […]
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership is transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen
The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen. The family of missing CUNY...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
2nd arrest in connection with deadly stabbing on MTA bus in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on an MTA bus in the Bronx. The NYPD says the incident took place on a Sunday evening in October. Lamont Barkley, 55, of the Bronx, was on the BX19 bus at the intersection of...
Girl, 17, Dies In Jump From UES Building
In the middle of the day on Sunday, Jan. 15, a 17-year-old girl died after jumping from a “luxury apartment building” on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported later that afternoon. She had jumped from the eighth floor of 122 East 82nd Street, police told...
Staten Island Expressway jammed back to Goethals Bridge; Outerbridge Crossing residual delays from truck crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congestion on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, is stretching all the way back to the Goethals Bridge during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Delays on the Goethals began around 6:30 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Earlier on...
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Snow threatens NYC area this week
Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
You can now get 2-for-1 Amtrak tickets for trips across New York this winter
While the snow holds off (for now), this winter is shaping up to be the perfect time to get out of the city and travel across the beautiful state of New York. And Amtrak has a deal to make it all the more possible. The Amtrak New York Winter BOGO...
NYPD: Man, 75, died after crash on Staten Island; car careened out of control and overturned
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man died after his car careened out of control and landed on its side in Huguenot on Wednesday morning. The preliminary police investigation indicated that the man suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to overturn in the single-car crash, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Worker hospitalized after falling into water near SI Ferry terminal
A worker was rescued from the water near the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island during the Tuesday morning rush, officials said.
