New York City, NY

New York Post

NYC deli sells $20M winning Mega Millions ticket

There’s a mystery millionaire in the Bronx, after a Mt. Eden deli sold a $20 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. “I was speechless for a minute. I was ecstatic!” said Fahad Abubaker, son of the owner of the 170th Street Grocery, where the ticket was sold. “It’s great for the Bronx. It’s great for the area. The main thing I hear is that nobody ever won in this area….or not recently.” The big grand prize win was announced Wednesday by the New York Lottery. Someone claiming to have the winning ticket has come forward, the New York State Gaming...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams

Jennie Taer on January 16, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – During a visit to El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that his city had “no room” for illegal immigrants. A news conference held in the border city Sunday by Adams stressed the misinformation spreading that illegal migrants can obtain housing and employment in New York City. In the past, the Mayor of New York City has expressed concern over the increase in illegal migrants arriving on transports sent by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Governor The post New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen

The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen. The family of missing CUNY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ourtownny.com

Girl, 17, Dies In Jump From UES Building

In the middle of the day on Sunday, Jan. 15, a 17-year-old girl died after jumping from a “luxury apartment building” on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported later that afternoon. She had jumped from the eighth floor of 122 East 82nd Street, police told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 75, died after crash on Staten Island; car careened out of control and overturned

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man died after his car careened out of control and landed on its side in Huguenot on Wednesday morning. The preliminary police investigation indicated that the man suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to overturn in the single-car crash, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

