Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
Trenches - Official Launch Trailer
Trenches is a horror game set during World War 1. The game comes packed with randomized action and scare sequences, puzzles, and challenges to overcome. Trenches is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer
Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
Paper Theatre
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
Valorant and League of Legends Dev Riot Games Hacked, As Studio Confirms Delays in Content Update Releases
Riot Games, the popular video game studio behind hit titles like Valorant and League of Legends, has confirmed that it has been hit with a “social engineering attack.”. The company made its statement through Twitter, where the developers revealed that the systems in their “development environment were compromised.”
The Classics Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Berlin The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "Apex Predator." Only kill the targets. No...
All Chongqing Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while exploring the city of Chongqing during the Chongqing - End Of An Era Mission Stories. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll...
All Carpathian Mountain Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while on the train in the Carpathian Mountains during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll take...
Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
Collectibles
The page of IGN's Days Gone guide identifies all the Collectibles. Collectibles come in many forms, and there are several ways to unlock them. Some are items that must be found and collected. Some are unlocked by completing missions. Others are events that must be observed or heard. This page provides links to pages detailing each group of Collectibles.
How to Lock On to Monsters
Monster Hunter Rise does have a lock-on camera, and this guide explains how to lock on in Monster Hunter Rise and how to customize the feature with the many options available whether you're playing on the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Can you believe Monster Hunter used to not have...
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles are audio recording made by Sarah that are unlocked by completing missions. The recordings and transcripts are accessible in the Collectibles menu. Each collectible and its required mission is listed below.
Starter Guide
Combat: Learn the ins and outs of the battle system when exploring the various Dungeons in The TV World. Status: See what stats do what. Social Qualities: Knowledge is power, and it can help you open new dialogue choices! See what each quality does and how to boost them. Spending...
How To Guides
Stuck and need a helping hand? Look no further than our detailed How-To Guides below that cover everything from linking your Fire Emblem Heroes Account for exclusive rewards, promoting your units to get stronger, and how to get more money and ingots!
Paralogue - Mysterious Merchant
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue Mysterious Merchant, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
What To Know About Netflix's Account Sharing Crackdown - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is finally putting their foot down on password sharing, setting a date for when the "feature" will be turned off. This has been talked about for some time now, and it looks like subscribers will have until March to decide what to do with "borrowers" hanging on to their profiles. In Prime Video news, the streaming service has set a release window for Invincible season 2, which should arrive later this year. And finally, Tron 3 is moving ahead at Disney, with Jared Leto set to star. The film has no script or director, but it will be a direct sequel to 2010's Tron Legacy.
Camp Guitarist Collectibles
Camp Guitarist Collectibles are events that must be experienced. All six of them occur at Iron Mike's Camp. Be in the camp at night, between 7 pm and 10 pm (1900 to 2200) and look for a blue question mark on your minimap. It will lead you to the gazebo between the Mechanic shop and the Bounties hut. Enter the gazebo and wait for a member of the camp to pick up a guitar and begin singing a song. There is one song each night. If you miss a song, come back another night. They will continue to cycle around.
The Dirge of Bilqis Quest Walkthrough
The Dirge of Bilqis World Quest needs to be completed to unlock Genshin Impact’s new underground areas added in version 3.4, and we’re here to guide you through it. This quest can only be started after you’ve finished the Golden Slumber questline, as it’s a direct continuation.
