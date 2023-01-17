ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2023 Cubs are an interesting ballclub

The second decade of the 21st century did not lack for intrigue for Chicago Cubs fans. The club entered the decade with new ownership for the first time in generations, barreling headfirst into a tank in search of some top draft picks and cash savings to be plunged into payroll when the team was ready to win. We all know what happened next: three consecutive 90+ loss seasons from 2011-13, crummy ball through deadline day in 2014 followed by .500 ball through the end of the season, and then the Cubs flipped the switch, playing winning baseball through the rest of the decade. The 2021 club saw the end of an era with franchise icons shipped out of town.
Chicago Cubs News: An open apology to the front office

At the conclusion of the disappointing 2022 season, I was fully prepared for the Chicago Cubs to be all talk and no action when it came to the 2022-2023 offseason. I was ready to hear all the talk and noise of the money available to spend only to miss out on the big names in the end. I wrote about who I wanted for this team and all the options, feeling I was setting false expectations that the Cubs were going to be big spenders with all their money and show this fan base they meant business. Does this make me a terrible fan? I mean I'm not proud of it. But the way the last handful of seasons have gone, I don't think I was wrong for thinking it.
Tauchman Signs Deal With Cubs

Mike Tauchman has signed a Minor League deal with the Chicago Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training, according to multiple reports. The 32-year-old outfielder has spent time with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Last year, Tauchman hit .289 with 12 home runs, 37...
Report: Bulls have surprising untouchable player on roster

The Chicago Bulls have over a dozen total All-Star selections accounted for on their roster. It turns on that their most highly valued player might just be a guy who doesn’t have one of them. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported this week that Bulls guard Alex Caruso...
