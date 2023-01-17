ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
The Verge

Tesla is planning a $770 million expansion of its Texas Gigafactory

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has notified the state of Texas of its plans to spend upward of $770 million expanding its already immense Austin-based factory. According to registration documents filed on January 9th with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (via CNBC and the Austin Business Journal), Tesla intends to construct additional facilities for what appears to be a battery cell testing lab, cathode and drive unit manufacturing facilities, a die shop, and an undisclosed 693,093-square-foot facility called Cell 1.
AOL Corp

Elon Musk's attorneys argue his Twitter purchase has caused so much 'local negativity' that a class action trial should be moved from California to Texas

Elon Musk faces a class action lawsuit over tweets saying he secured funding to take Tesla private. His attorneys say the trial should be held in Texas instead of California to ensure fairness. Since Musk's Twitter takeover, prospective jurors are biased against the billionaire, they argued. Elon Musk's Twitter takeover...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ars Technica

With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great

The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
WGAU

Elon Musk's next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — While still grappling with the fallout from a company he did take private, beleaguered billionaire Elon Musk is now facing a trial over a company he didn't. Long before Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, he had set his sights on...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk plans to auction 1.5 billion Twitter usernames, report claims

Twitter is planning to sell 1.5 billion dormant usernames through an auction, according to a report.The sale forms part of plans to generate revenue for the social media platform, which Elon Musk claims is losing $4 million a day after advertisers withdrew their business following his takeover.The tech billionaire, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, blamed “activist groups pressuring advertisers” for falling revenues in November. He has since introduced new methods for increasing cash flow, including selling Blue Tick checkmarks for $8 per month as part of a revamped Twitter Blue subscription service.An online auction for unique...
The Verge

Elon Musk’s securities fraud trial starts today — here’s what you need to know

Before Elon Musk bought Twitter and ran it off a cliff, he used the social media platform to post an incredibly ill-considered tweet that ended up costing him millions of dollars and a coveted job title. Today, a trial in San Francisco related to that tweet is getting underway — the outcome of which could cost Musk money and status, depending on how it turns out.
CALIFORNIA STATE

