Wanna be the Lead Ranger at San Angelo State Park?
SAN ANGELO – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is searching for a Lead Park Ranger for San Angelo State Park. The information below is provided by the San Angelo State Park's social media:. #SanAngeloStatePark is hiring for a Lead Ranger!. Under the direction of the Park Manager and...
San Angeloans Angry Over City Plans to Close Cox Lane
SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo is looking to combine Cox Lane and Foster Road and it has caused a stir. Citizens are angry. During the San Angelo city council meeting on Jan. 18, 2023, the San Angelo City Council considered whether or not to abandon Cox Ln. Director of Planning & Development Services Jon James gave a presentation on how the closure of the road will help resolve traffic and development issues.
Homeowners concerned by proposed abandonment of Cox Lane
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Presented during the January 17, 2023, City Council meeting was a proposal to abandon a portion of Cox Lane. Homeowners in the area voiced concerns about heavy traffic, safety and more. The request for the abandonment of a portion of Cox Lane, next to a residential neighborhood, would begin at 1861 […]
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves
SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
San Angelo's Favorite Taco Shop is Moving
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's favorite taco shop has decided to move. However don't worry your taco boxes aren't going too far. Reyna's Tacos has been at the corner of Concho and Abe for years now and have decided to pack up and move next door to 334 W. Concho Ave. When asked why Reynas is moving, owner of the business Anna Reyna said it was time for a revamp.
Structure fire in south San Angelo
Firefighters responded to a structure in south San Angelo on Wednesday night, January 18, 2023
'Secret' Fishing Hole in San Angelo State Park Stocked with Trout Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Parks & Wildlife crews from the Inland Fisheries has stocked trout in the San Angelo State Park's Javelina Draw again. According to San Angelo State Park social media, Javelina Draw at #SanAngeloStatePark has been stocked with another 300 trout Wednesday. Check in at the south...
Angelo State University Opens First Regional Security Operations Center in Texas
SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University marked the official opening of the state's first Regional Security Operations Center (RSOC) with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the RSOC site on the second floor of the ASU Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St. First announced in April 2022, the Texas...
Two former Schleicher Co. ISD employees accused of having improper relations with student
a former teachers aide at the school. Schleicher County ISD shared that all investigations were turned over to the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office and declined any further statement.
One hospitalized after driver disregards red light
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
How is Animal Services moving forward in 2023
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Homepage reporters went out to talk to Animal Services about their goals and initiatives for 2023 after looking back on 2022. Assistant Director of Neighborhood and Family Services, Morgan Chegwidden told CVHP staff something Animal Services really struggled with last year was, “return to owner.” “Statistics show that if […]
New Proposed Rule May Affect Handgun Owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Department of Justice has proposed a rule, that if made into a law, would affect handgun owners with “stabilizing braces”. This would make brace owners need to take action when it comes to their weapons. “There’s 120 day period that the firearms have to be dis-configured or destroyed. I doubt […]
LIVE! Daily | Brutal Beatdowns Locks Up Two Northside Ladies!
Today on LIVE!, Linda Grace from Vitalant Blood Supply joins LIVE!. Also, San Angelo could be getting two splash pads, two women went to jail for fighting, a San Angelo man was arrested after handling a break up poorly, and expect a windy week!. Catch up on all these stories...
The San Angelo Police Department is hiring
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The opportunity to work for San Angelo’s finest has arrived as the SAPD is looking to hire multiple positions within the department which includes officers, record clerks and communications. Below are the qualifications to become an officer, according to the SAPD website. If interested, the hiring process begins by completing an application […]
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
Tom Green County jail logs: January 19, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Arrest for an Improper Educator/Student Relationship Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including an Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student, Criminal Trespass and Possession of Marijuana. Ruben Tambunga, 69, was arrested by Tom...
WATCH: Crash Blocks Traffic on Knickerbocker Rd. Thursday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO – A Chevrolet Pickup and a Frontier Fiber Optics work truck crashed at the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd. and Loop 306 Thursday afternoon blocking westbound traffic for a short time. Reporters on the scene say it appears the older model Chevrolet pickup crashed into the right rear...
