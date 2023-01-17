ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanna be the Lead Ranger at San Angelo State Park?

SAN ANGELO – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is searching for a Lead Park Ranger for San Angelo State Park. The information below is provided by the San Angelo State Park's social media:. #SanAngeloStatePark is hiring for a Lead Ranger!. Under the direction of the Park Manager and...
San Angeloans Angry Over City Plans to Close Cox Lane

SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo is looking to combine Cox Lane and Foster Road and it has caused a stir. Citizens are angry. During the San Angelo city council meeting on Jan. 18, 2023, the San Angelo City Council considered whether or not to abandon Cox Ln. Director of Planning & Development Services Jon James gave a presentation on how the closure of the road will help resolve traffic and development issues.
Homeowners concerned by proposed abandonment of Cox Lane

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Presented during the January 17, 2023, City Council meeting was a proposal to abandon a portion of Cox Lane. Homeowners in the area voiced concerns about heavy traffic, safety and more. The request for the abandonment of a portion of Cox Lane, next to a residential neighborhood, would begin at 1861 […]
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves

SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
San Angelo's Favorite Taco Shop is Moving

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's favorite taco shop has decided to move. However don't worry your taco boxes aren't going too far. Reyna's Tacos has been at the corner of Concho and Abe for years now and have decided to pack up and move next door to 334 W. Concho Ave. When asked why Reynas is moving, owner of the business Anna Reyna said it was time for a revamp.
One hospitalized after driver disregards red light

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
How is Animal Services moving forward in 2023

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Homepage reporters went out to talk to Animal Services about their goals and initiatives for 2023 after looking back on 2022. Assistant Director of Neighborhood and Family Services, Morgan Chegwidden told CVHP staff something Animal Services really struggled with last year was, “return to owner.” “Statistics show that if […]
New Proposed Rule May Affect Handgun Owners

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Department of Justice has proposed a rule, that if made into a law, would affect handgun owners with “stabilizing braces”. This would make brace owners need to take action when it comes to their weapons. “There’s 120 day period that the firearms have to be dis-configured or destroyed. I doubt […]
LIVE! Daily | Brutal Beatdowns Locks Up Two Northside Ladies!

Today on LIVE!, Linda Grace from Vitalant Blood Supply joins LIVE!. Also, San Angelo could be getting two splash pads, two women went to jail for fighting, a San Angelo man was arrested after handling a break up poorly, and expect a windy week!. Catch up on all these stories...
The San Angelo Police Department is hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The opportunity to work for San Angelo’s finest has arrived as the SAPD is looking to hire multiple positions within the department which includes officers, record clerks and communications. Below are the qualifications to become an officer, according to the SAPD website. If interested, the hiring process begins by completing an application […]
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday

SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
WATCH: Crash Blocks Traffic on Knickerbocker Rd. Thursday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – A Chevrolet Pickup and a Frontier Fiber Optics work truck crashed at the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd. and Loop 306 Thursday afternoon blocking westbound traffic for a short time. Reporters on the scene say it appears the older model Chevrolet pickup crashed into the right rear...
