Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula & Coco Gauff through to fourth round
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. World number one Iga Swiatek needed just 55 minutes to beat Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa and breeze...
Most Australian Open finals appearances: Women’s singles finalists
Which women’s players have made the most Australian Open finals appearances? To reach a Grand Slam final is an incredible achievement, and to do it multiple times at one tournament is something only a select few can say. Most Australian Open finals appearances. The Australian Open is the first...
tennisuptodate.com
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Tennis-Hamstrung Djokovic, exhausted Murray look to soldier on at Australian Open
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's quest for a 10th Australian Open crown could be in jeopardy due to a hamstring injury that has kept the 21-times Grand Slam winner away from practice sessions as he races to recover in time to play Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.
atptour.com
Djokovic Meets Dimitrov At Australian Open As Murray Returns After Marathon
After an eventful first five days at the 2023 Australian Open, Saturday's action will narrow the men's singles field to 16 as the third round draws to a close. Two men's matches feature on Rod Laver Arena — Novak Djokovic vs. Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur vs. Benjamin Bonzi — while Andy Murray takes on 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in a Margaret Court Arena evening match.
Novak Djokovic joins calls for Australian Open to address schedule issues
Novak Djokovic has added his voice to calls for changes to be made to the Australian Open schedule amid growing concern over player welfare
atptour.com
Day 8 Preview: Djokovic, Demon Clash Down Under
Novak Djokovic looks to avoid an upset against home favourite Alex de Minaur when they meet in the fourth round Monday at the 2023 Australian Open. Also on Monday’s card is a Rod Laver Arena showdown which will decide the clash of Top-10 seeds Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune. And the Americans look to continue their strong performance in Melbourne, where Tommy Paul, J.J. Wolf, and Ben Shelton are all competing in the round of 16.
Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Novak Djokovic faces Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the fourth round. Djokovic is targeting a 10th Australian Open title following his dramatic return to Melbourne but looks vulnerable due to a hamstring injury. Djokovic limped through his four-set win over Enzo Couacaud in the second round and admitted his hamstring is “not good at all” ahead of his clash with Dimitrov. “I just need God to help me now,” Djokovic said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to recover for a tough match-up in the next round.”Dimitrov, the former world number three,...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Day Six Schedule featuring Djokovic, Bencic, Murray, Rublev and more
The sixth day of the Australian Open brings us some interesting matches such as Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut and we'll also see Djokovic try to continue his journey to a 10th. Novak Djokovic will be on the courts tomorrow as he'll play Grigor Dimitrov and it will be...
Jessica Pegula yet to lose a set in 3 wins at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As well as Jessica Pegula is playing, dropping zero sets and just 11 games total along the way to Week 2 at the Australian Open, you might think she’d be completely pleased with how things are going. Ah, but Pegula is a self-described perfectionist. And so she gave herself a bit […]
atptour.com
De Minaur Leads Aussie Charge
Home favourite Alex de Minaur equalled his best result at the Australian Open Saturday when he cruised past Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-1 to reach the fourth round for a second consecutive year. After winning a tight first set, in which he twice squandered break advantages, the Australian pulled...
atptour.com
Hurkacz Prevails In Five Against Shapovalov At Australian Open
Hubert Hurkacz withstood a mid-match revival from Denis Shapovalov on Friday to book his spot in the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time. In a thrilling clash that swung one way and then the other, the Pole raised his level on serve in a tight fifth set to advance 7-6(3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 after three hours and 40 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander compares consistency of Swiatek as 'like Djokovic and Nadal'
Mats Wilander compared the consistency of Swiatek to Nadal and Djokovic who have been consistent tennis players for almost two decades. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are some of the most consistent tennis players that have ever lived. Besides being incredible talents, their ability to win matches even when playing badly kept them at the top for many years. That consistency is not often seen on the WTA Tour but Wilander can see some of that with Swiatek:
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic continues bid for 10th title against Alex de Minaur
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Novak Djokovic will continue his bid for a record-extending 10th Australian Open men's singles title against home...
