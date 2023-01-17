8 offseason moves that would help Rams get back to playoffs in 2023

For the second time in four years, the Los Angeles Rams failed to make the playoffs after reaching the Super Bowl. The 2022 season was a major letdown, finishing with a 5-12 record – the worst ever by a defending Super Bowl champion.

There’s still hope for 2023, though. Sean McVay is back, Matthew Stafford is expected to be healthy again, Cooper Kupp will return from his ankle injury and they still have Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner on defense.

There are moves to be made this offseason, both internally and in the draft and free agency, all of which can help bolster the Rams’ roster. Here are eight moves the team should make that will help them get back to the playoffs in 2023.

Hire an experienced offensive coordinator

There are already rumors about Mike LaFleur joining Sean McVay’s staff, but it’s unclear if that’ll be as an offensive coordinator or in a different role. If it’s as the OC, McVay should let LaFleur call the plays, which will take some work off the head coach’s plate.

If LaFleur isn’t coming on as McVay’s OC, the Rams should consider hiring an experienced offensive coordinator such as Frank Reich, who was excellent when he was with the Eagles. Liam Coen obviously didn’t work out as the offensive coordinator, so it’s time for McVay to go down a different path at that spot.

Cut Brian Allen post-June 1

The Rams just gave Allen a three-year, $18 million contract last offseason, but after an injury-riddled 2022 season, it might be time for the Rams to move on already. The Rams can designate Allen a post-June 1 cut, which will save them $4.4 million in cap space – though they wouldn’t gain that space until June.

Allen is a bit undersized at center and is too injury-prone to trust for an entire 17-game season, so it could be time for the Rams to make a change and shift toward a bigger center.

Restructure Leonard Floyd’s contract

The Rams could cut Floyd this year and save $15.5 million in cap space if he’s designated a post-June 1 cut, but given the state of their pass rush, they can’t really afford to lose their best outside linebacker. Instead, they should restructure his deal and push money out into future years, which includes void years in 2025 and 2026.

That would free up about $10 million in cap space for 2023, which the Rams could use to either sign another edge rusher or shore up another position of need – like cornerback or tight end.

Re-sign Matt Gay

Gay should probably be the Rams’ top free-agent priority this offseason. He’s been as steady and reliable as any kicker in the NFL the last two seasons, and he’s deserving of being one of the highest-paid at his position. The Rams can’t afford to lose him and restart their kicking search after the disaster we saw them go through in 2020 after Greg Zuerlein left.

Keeping Gay in Los Angeles has to be one of the first moves the Rams make.

Sign C Ethan Pocic in free agency

Pocic is a very different center than Allen, weighing in at 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds. He has much better and a bigger frame, which will help against powerful nose tackles in both pass protection and the running game. Pocic had a fantastic 2022 season with the Browns, earning a 79.1 run blocking grade and 79.0 overall grade.

If the Rams do move on from Allen, they should use that money to sign Pocic, even if it’s a bit costly.

Sign free-agent TE Irv Smith Jr.

Another position for the Rams to target in free agency is tight end. Mike Gesicki could be one player to consider, as could Hayden Hurst. But if the Rams want to go a cheaper route, Smith could come at a reasonable price due to his injury history.

Tyler Higbee’s future with the Rams could be up in the air but even if he isn’t cut or traded this offseason, L.A. could use a solid No. 2 option behind him – not that Brycen Hopkins can’t be that.

Smith is a solid blocker in the running game and he’s an athletic receiver who can line up along the line or in the slot. The Rams miss having Gerald Everett in the mix but Smith could be a similar option at tight end and a cheap, one-year deal could get it done.

Draft the top edge rusher available at No. 37

This is a year where the Rams can’t afford a luxury pick at the top of the draft. They should pass on wide receivers and running backs who won’t have nearly the same rookie impact as a pass rusher would. With the Rams’ pick coming so close to the first round, they can find an impactful edge rusher with their first pick. Nolan Smith out of Georgia is one option, with LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari being another.

However, we all know Les Snead and McVay will probably wind up taking Bijan Robinson instead.

Trade for Jaguars OLB Josh Allen

Allen was rumored to be a potential trade chip before the deadline last year, but the Jaguars held onto him. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract and if Jacksonville wants to recoup draft picks before he potentially leaves in 2024, the Rams should pick up the phone. We know they wanted to land Brian Burns last season, and they were linked to Bradley Chubb, too. Could Allen be a target this offseason?

The Rams need as much pass-rush help as they can get and Allen would be an immediate upgrade, even if it’s only for one year.