think about it.
5d ago
Grifters who don’t care that they hurt their own country, Trump and Kushner both, money is the only thing that matters to them, everyone else can go to hell in their opinion.
Reply
286
Becky Charlotte
5d ago
Interesting. I knew Kushner took a couple $Billion from the Saudi Prince. Now it comes to light that 🍊🤡 made a fortune off them. Wonder what state secrets they got in return?
Reply
171
Jack Hertz
5d ago
Add another one to the list. Scum was receiving funds from the Saudis while in office, another one thats going jump up and bite him. What a loser
Reply
169
