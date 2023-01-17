Read full article on original website
If like myself you're already thinking ahead about spring and summer plans or vacations, then you'll definitely want to make a trip to this small town in S.W. Oklahoma. It's the perfect place to go for a quick weekend getaway or family staycation. Honestly, it's great regardless of the season. Anytime's a good time to go.
We Now Know 100% What’s Coming to Lawton, OK. on 34th & Cache Road
If you've been anywhere near the corner of 34th Street and Cache Road in Lawton, OK. you've probably seen all the construction going on. There have been rumors galore circulating about what new business is coming. Well after all the speculation and rumors it's been officially confirmed. We now know...
Conserve Water! Here’s the Top 3 Biggest Abusers in Texas Homes
The City of Wichita Falls Public Information Office just posted a video regarding indoor water usage and how it breaks down in the average home, and it's a banger! The entire video, which I've attached at the bottom of this article, is only around 90 seconds, but it's full of great information, an intoxicating music bed, and some nice visuals.
Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma
Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
This Famous Talk Show Host Graduated College in Wichita Falls, Texas
One of the most famous, well-respected, and culturally relevant celebrities the world has ever known went to college right here at Midwestern State University. “Who is it, Eric? I’m sitting on pins and needles over here," said nobody. The titan of daytime talk, Oprah's illegitimate offspring, the Macho Man of mustaches himself:
newschannel6now.com
WFPD reports car wreck hot spots of 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2022 was a record breaking year in Wichita Falls for fatal car crashes according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. There were 22 for the year compared to seven fatal wrecks the year before. Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said he...
Kirkland’s in Lawton, Oklahoma is Closing but a New Store is Rumored to be Opening Soon
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, Kirkland's in Lawton, OK. is going out of business. The store will be closing its doors permanently later this month, possibly to make room for another retail store that's rumored to move into the outlet space. It seems there's been a rash of closing in Lawton, Fort Sill lately.
10 Pieces of Unique Street Art in Downtown Wichita Falls, TX
Downtown street art is a true representation of the community's colors, thoughts and concerns. The murals and graffiti that decorate the buildings add a vibrant touch to the otherwise dull cityscape. One of the best things about street art is that it is free to enjoy, and it is constantly changing, making every stroll downtown an opportunity to discover something new.
Local bar hosting benefit for boy fighting cancer
A Wichita Falls bar is hosting a benefit for an 11-year-old boy undergoing treatment for Leukemia.
Major retail store chain closing another location in Oklahoma
A major retail store recently announced that they will be closing another one of their store locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the national retailer Kirkland's Home will be closing one of its Oklahoma stores in Lawton, according to local reports.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
bowienewsonline.com
Family searching for missing person Norman Reitmeyer
The family of Norman Reitmeyer, 32, has been reported as a missing person by his family and he is believed to be between Terral, OK and the Dallas-Fort Worth area reports his family. His brother, Justin Reitmeyer, is in Bowie today searching the area and trying to get the information out.
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
Bowie Police officers spent three hours negotiating in what appeared to be a standoff connected to a possible assault, but in the end, the suspects refused to come out of the house and assured officers everything was fine and they did not need help. Captain Kent Stagg said officers drove...
Woman found under rental truck at car wash arrested
Sarah Case, A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman, is in jail and may be facing a burglary charge after police said they found her hiding under a truck at a car wash after a burglar alarm went off.
Woman sentenced for leaving child in unsafe environment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is placed on probation for an incident in June 2022 when her child was reported to be outside trying to cross a street dressed only in a diaper. Amelia Mares pleaded guilty to child abandonment/endangerment and was placed on three years probation with a $750 fine, 120 […]
Woman charged in 2018 Dollar General safe burglary case jailed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Dollar General employee charged with her husband of burglarizing the store in 2018 and opening the safe is back in jail in Wichita County, after not showing up in court last October.Records show Kandy Jan Reynolds, 38, now lives in Oregon and was booked into jail Tuesday.Arrest […]
Arsonist’s probation goes up in smoke
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sentenced to probation for arson after he tried to burn down a barn when the victim refused to give him a cigarette had his probation revoked after he allegedly tested positive for marijuana. Daniel Everett Gilbreath, 53, was jailed on Thursday, January 19, after he allegedly failed to meet […]
Rollover wreck on N. Beverly sends one to hospital
A rollover wreck on North Beverly Drive Monday morning sent one person to the hospital,
Accused stalker sends ex-husband over 300 messages in 4 days
WFPD officers said the victim accused his ex-wife of dumping screws in his driveway in an attempt to puncture his tires days prior to her arrest for stalking.
Man charged with murder, back in jail for violating the condition of his bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged in a 2020 murder is back in jail for allegedly violating his bond’s terms after failing a drug test. Demasia Torris Delgado was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He is one of three people charged in the 2020 murder of Edward Collins. […]
