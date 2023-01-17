ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 NIN

Conserve Water! Here’s the Top 3 Biggest Abusers in Texas Homes

The City of Wichita Falls Public Information Office just posted a video regarding indoor water usage and how it breaks down in the average home, and it's a banger! The entire video, which I've attached at the bottom of this article, is only around 90 seconds, but it's full of great information, an intoxicating music bed, and some nice visuals.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
107.3 PopCrush

Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma

Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFPD reports car wreck hot spots of 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2022 was a record breaking year in Wichita Falls for fatal car crashes according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. There were 22 for the year compared to seven fatal wrecks the year before. Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said he...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

10 Pieces of Unique Street Art in Downtown Wichita Falls, TX

Downtown street art is a true representation of the community's colors, thoughts and concerns. The murals and graffiti that decorate the buildings add a vibrant touch to the otherwise dull cityscape. One of the best things about street art is that it is free to enjoy, and it is constantly changing, making every stroll downtown an opportunity to discover something new.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
LAWTON, OK
bowienewsonline.com

Family searching for missing person Norman Reitmeyer

The family of Norman Reitmeyer, 32, has been reported as a missing person by his family and he is believed to be between Terral, OK and the Dallas-Fort Worth area reports his family. His brother, Justin Reitmeyer, is in Bowie today searching the area and trying to get the information out.
BOWIE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight

Bowie Police officers spent three hours negotiating in what appeared to be a standoff connected to a possible assault, but in the end, the suspects refused to come out of the house and assured officers everything was fine and they did not need help. Captain Kent Stagg said officers drove...
BOWIE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Arsonist’s probation goes up in smoke

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sentenced to probation for arson after he tried to burn down a barn when the victim refused to give him a cigarette had his probation revoked after he allegedly tested positive for marijuana. Daniel Everett Gilbreath, 53, was jailed on Thursday, January 19, after he allegedly failed to meet […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

