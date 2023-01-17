ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

Fredericktown trips Danville in tenacious tussle

Fredericktown poked just enough holes in Danville's defense to garner a taut, 79-70 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 20. The last time Fredericktown and Danville played in a 63-61 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
ashlandsource.com

Howard man killed in Friday morning Knox County crash on Ohio 13

MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Howard man was killed and an Illinois man injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Ohio 13 in Knox County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jason W. Auck, 45, of Howard, was pronounced dead at the scene, while...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Clear Fork survives close clash with Galion

Clear Fork derailed Galion's hopes after a 62-54 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Galion and Clear Fork squared off with January 22, 2022 at Clear Fork High School last season. Click here for a recap.
GALION, OH
ashlandsource.com

Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies

ASHLAND -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Stroud was fine, but here are Ohio State's Top 10 QBs

C.J. Stroud has done it again. Well, C.J. wasn't really to blame, he was just the primer. His adieu to Ohio State sparked our own argument in the newsroom about the greatest quarterbacks in Buckeye history. It was a nice, friendly, fierce, unforgiving, knock-down, drag-out, bareknuckle brawl with one conclusion:
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy