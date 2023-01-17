ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest

Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands

Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Car thief pretends to be customer, drives Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot

A brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot at a car dealership in Puyallup. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons

SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Can Seattle fill empty storefronts to keep surviving businesses alive?

SEATTLE — The current economic state of downtown Seattle depends on which block you choose to look at. Walking along 7th Avenue in South Lake Union, there are several new businesses, including locally owned, Likelihood, ready to fill the void Nike's creating with sought-after sneakers and streetwear. Likelihood occupies...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon

(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

License plate readers to be installed in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Automated license plate reading cameras will be installed in parts of Tukwila. The Tukwila Police Department said it will install 35 cameras to reduce crime and help locate missing people. The cameras take photos of vehicles’ license plates. If a stolen car or one associated with...
TUKWILA, WA
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

