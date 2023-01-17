Read full article on original website
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
Kirkland Police hold catalytic converter etching event to prevent expensive replacement bills
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland police and Lake Washington Institute of Technology hosted their second Catalytic Converter Etching Event on Saturday. The purpose of the event is to help reduce the number of thefts in the community, and to help victims from facing an expensive bill. The attraction to thieves is...
Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands
Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
Downtown Seattle shoppers feeling the impact of recent big business closures
SEATTLE — Time is running out for another downtown Seattle staple. One of downtown Seattle’s longest-standing movie theaters is closing its doors next month. The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater is one of 39 that will shut off screens across the country. "It's terrible because it's common that...
MyNorthwest.com
Car thief pretends to be customer, drives Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot
A brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot at a car dealership in Puyallup. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
KOMO News
South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons
SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
KOMO News
Can Seattle fill empty storefronts to keep surviving businesses alive?
SEATTLE — The current economic state of downtown Seattle depends on which block you choose to look at. Walking along 7th Avenue in South Lake Union, there are several new businesses, including locally owned, Likelihood, ready to fill the void Nike's creating with sought-after sneakers and streetwear. Likelihood occupies...
Six stolen vehicles recovered and three arrests made in Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force operation
Pierce County — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force’s multi-agency operation led to six stolen vehicles being recovered and three arrests in the Lakewood area on Wednesday. The following vehicles were recovered:. Ford F-450 stolen from the Tacoma area. Hyundai Accent stolen from the Tacoma area. Kia...
KOMO News
Car smashes glass doors at Seattle hardware store but security gate foils thieves
SEATTLE, Wash. — A crew of thieves used a car to ram the front doors of Maple Leaf Ace Hardware in Seattle on Tuesday morning, then used tools in an attempt to bash through the metal security gate behind the glass storefront. Store surveillance cameras show four people in...
KUOW
What are the impacts of going 'cash-free' in King County?
Do you remember the last time you paid for something in cold, hard cash?. For many of us, using a credit or debit card has become a normal part of life. Using an app like Apple Pay or Google Pay on your phone to swipe 'n' go has become more common as well.
Owner of seafood processing ship fined for oil spill in Tacoma
Trident Seafoods Corporation has been fined $25,000 for a fire that led to a hydraulic oil spill in Commencement Bay. According to The Tacoma News-Tribune (TNT), the spill came from a fire that destroyed a seafood processing ship on Feb. 17, 2021. The state Department of Ecology (DOE) levied the...
KOMO News
Could departure of Sawant, 2 other council members help Seattle police recruitment?
Three Seattle city councilmembers have announced that they will not be seeking re-election this year, leaving some to wonder if a new city council could lead to an improvement in police recruitment. On Thursday, councilmember Kshama Sawant, who holds tenure and has been a leading voice on the Seattle City...
Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon
(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
License plate readers to be installed in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — Automated license plate reading cameras will be installed in parts of Tukwila. The Tukwila Police Department said it will install 35 cameras to reduce crime and help locate missing people. The cameras take photos of vehicles’ license plates. If a stolen car or one associated with...
Amazon pulling out of downtown Seattle office tower after 12 years
SEATTLE — More tech workers are moving out of downtown Seattle. Amazon is moving employees out of the West 8th Tower at 2001 Eighth Avenue, a block away from the company’s headquarters and iconic Amazon Spheres. The company said it will be moving about 2,000 workers into other...
35 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in King County in less than a month
SEATTLE — Since the start of 2023, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 35 people have died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Prosecutors say they are working to hold drug dealers accountable. In the last five months of 2022, 67 fentanyl dealing charges were filed. When narcotics cases used...
Car stolen by armed driver in West Seattle’s Genesee neighborhood
SEATTLE — A man who chased after his car as a thief drove away in it in West Seattle briefly faced the armed driver. Officers arrived in the Genesee neighborhood shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with the 25-year-old victim. He told police he had been working nearby...
Woman helping friend in wheelchair sees man steal her car in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood
SEATTLE — On Thursday morning, Tam O'Donnell went over to her friend's house in the Ravenna neighborhood to drive her friend, who is in a wheelchair, to the hospital. O'Donnell left her car running while she went inside to help her friend get to the car. While the two...
