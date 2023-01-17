Deonte Turnley, Program Advisor for the Multicultural Center, was born and raised in Evansville. He graduated from Bosse High School in 2016 and then went on to receive his undergraduate degree in TV production (2020) and his master’s degree in organizational communication and leadership, which will be conferred in Spring 2023, from Murray State University. With these impressive credentials, Turnley is prepared to succeed at an administrative level here at USI, as well as with the renowned Boom Squad organization in Evansville.

