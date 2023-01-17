Read full article on original website
Getting to Know You: Deonte Turnley
Deonte Turnley, Program Advisor for the Multicultural Center, was born and raised in Evansville. He graduated from Bosse High School in 2016 and then went on to receive his undergraduate degree in TV production (2020) and his master’s degree in organizational communication and leadership, which will be conferred in Spring 2023, from Murray State University. With these impressive credentials, Turnley is prepared to succeed at an administrative level here at USI, as well as with the renowned Boom Squad organization in Evansville.
CARE Team Reporting Form
As the Spring Semester gets in full swing, USI faculty and staff are asked to remember CARE Report forms are available at any time online. The CARE Team initiative was developed to assist students who may be having difficulty adjusting to the USI community or who may need additional support to be successful in the University environment. This team provides proactive assistance and support to students to manage their academic and social experiences here at USI.
USI to host Regional Science Olympiad February 4
The University of Southern Indiana Southwest Indiana STEM (SwISTEM) Resource Center is set to host the Regional Science Olympiad from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. February 4 on campus. Indiana Science Olympiad (INSO) is a nonprofit organization devoted to improving the quality of science education, increasing student interest in science and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by students in grades six through 12. INSO encourages middle and high students to succeed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Summer 2023 orientation dates announced
New Student and Transitional Programs has announced summer orientation dates for the 2023 Fall Semester. These sessions could have as many as 400-plus students attend, so please plan staffing accordingly. More details about the structure of the dates will come in January 2023. The dates for the summer orientations are:
