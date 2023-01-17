Read full article on original website
247Sports
Transfer portal update: Five N.C. A&T Aggies find new homes, 3 remain
The North Carolina A&T State University Aggies will have a different look as a team next year thanks to the transfer portal, the NFL draft, new players, and new coaches. The college football transfer portal window opened on December 5th, 2022 and closes today on January 18, 2023. The Aggies...
High Point University Athletics
Austin's 19 Points Lead Panthers to Win Against Eagles
HIGH POINT, N.C.- High Point men's basketball set the Qubein Center on fire in a mid-week matchup against the Winthrop Eagles. The Panthers, who are coming off of their first conference win against Presbyterian last Saturday, added another tally in the win column defeating the Eagles, 71-66. Coach G.G. Smith: "Obviously we are very happy with the win and I am really proud of our guys. The first half was our best defensive half all year. We finally rebounded the ball from the get-go. Zack came off the bench and gave us some great energy. He played well today, but he also probably just had his two greatest practices back-to-back this week. It was a total team effort and that was our plan."
High Point University Athletics
Horn, Mead Receive Big South Weekly Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - On Wednesday afternoon, the Big South announced the Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week, naming Sydney Horn as the Women's Field Athlete of the Week for the second time this season while Anjali Mead earned Freshman of the Week honors on the women's side. Horn...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Report: Panthers Pause Coaching Interviews After Walkes’s Death
Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper reportedly has paused any coaching interviews for the time being after Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died at age 25 in a boating accident in Miami on Wednesday.
power98fm.com
How Would You Feel If the MLB Came to Charlotte?
What are the odds of Major League Baseball coming to Charlotte? Nashville, Tennessee is the latest city to make their bid for a Major League Baseball team. Although they are on the waiting list, Charlotte seems to always fall pretty short of getting one of our own. Queen City News...
WLOS.com
Charlotte FC player killed in accident in Florida, club confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCIV) — Charlotte Football Club announced the passing of one of its players on Thursday. Anton Walkes, 25, died following an accident in South Florida Thursday morning, the MLS club confirmed in a statement posted to its website. Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by...
WBTV
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes killed in south Florida crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE FOOTBALL CLUB) - Charlotte Football Club Defender Anton Walkes died following an accident in Florida Thursday morning, the team confirmed in a press release. He was 25 years old. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Walkes was operating a boat that was involved in...
aladygoeswest.com
A look at two years of living in Charlotte (after moving from California)
We’ve been living in Charlotte, North Carolina for two years!. In case you’re new around here, my family and I moved to Charlotte in January 2021, after living in the San Francisco Bay Area in California for eight years. Having lived most of my life in Florida, before California, I found that returning to the East Coast was an easy transition. It was a much easier transition than moving from Orlando, Florida to San Francisco, California, I can tell you that for sure.
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC
Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
WCNC
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
country1037fm.com
Popular Charlotte Distillery Opening New Location In Waxhaw
Slowly but surely, the brewery/distillery scene is becoming an absolute thing in Waxhaw. I add distillery because a first is on its way. And it’s one that is familiar to NoDa aficionados. Great Wagon Road Distillery is opening in the Union County hotspot this summer. Oliver “Ollie” Mulligan is...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
power98fm.com
Charlotte Celebrity Hair Braider Typh’s Braids Tells The In’s and Out’s Of The Business
Celebrity hair braider Tiffany Poles stopped through Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse. Tiffany better known as Typh’s Braids is a braider to the stars here in Charlotte. Typh’s client list includes people like Ted Guinn, Terry Rozier, The Game, and her number one client Allen Iverson. Typh speaks about her first celebrity client and how she spread her business in the celebrity world. She also tells us about getting started in the hair business and the classes she teaches to help others in the industry.
Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Terminally-ill North Carolina girl’s fundraiser a scam, family says
An event aimed at raising money for a terminally ill child scammed the family, sponsors, and businesses involved, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Does CMS already have its next superintendent lined up?
This story appeared in Ann Doss Helms' weekly education newsletter. Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest news to your inbox first. When I talked to experts about the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s ambitious timetable for finding a permanent superintendent, one of them suggested a scenario that would allow the board to meet its goal of a contract by April.
Indian Trail Road to close for 3 days
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.
Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
