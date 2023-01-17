Read full article on original website
SPINALL shares new song “BUNDA” feat. Olamide and Kemuel
SPINALL’s sixth LP, Top Boy, is fast approaching, and the Nigerian DJ and producer has been pumping out feature-packed pre-album singles in advance of its February 17 release date. We’ve already heard “Sere” (feat. 6lack and Fireboy DML), “CLOUD 9” (feat. Adekunle Gold), “PALAZZO” (feat. Asake), “Power” (feat. Summer Walker, DJ Snake, and Äyana), and “TOP MAMA” (feat. Reekado Banks, Phyno, and Ntosh Gazi). And today, he’s blessed us with “BUNDA,” a new joint single with YBNL nation founder Olamide and new arrival Kemuel.
Headie One shares new song “Martin’s Sofa”
Headie One has shared his first single of the new year. “Martin’s Sofa” follows the 28-year-old emcee’s ambitious No Borders: European Compilation Project — a November 2022 mixtape comprising 11 international collaborations — and, more recently, “50s,” a December cut that doubled as a teaser for the new one. “The fans calling for ‘Martin’s Sofa’ / It might be the first single from my second,” he rapped, creating a substantial buzz around a potential sophomore studio LP that a new press release confirms will arrive sometime in 2023.
Eddie Chacon shares new song “Step By Step”
Eddie Chacon's hiatus from the music industry (his commercial peak coming in 1992 with "Would I Lie To You," a soul-pop hit released with Charles Pettigrew as Charles & Eddie) ended in 2020 with Pleasure, a solo album produced by John Carroll Kirby. On March 31, Chacon and Kirby will share their full-length follow-up Sundown, out via Stones Throw. We've already heard the Songs You Need-playlisted lead single "Holy Hell" and its follow-up, "Comes and Goes." And today (January 18), Chacon has shared another new track called "Step By Step."
boygenius share three new songs, announce album
Boygenius, the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker have shared three brand new singles: “$20”, “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” The songs will appear on the group's upcoming debut album The Record, out on March 31 via Interscope. The...
A$AP Rocky shares new song “Same Problems?”
A$AP Rocky appears to be gearing up to release the follow-up to his 2018 album TESTING. At a performance on the Amazon Music Live concert series last month, Rocky announced the album’s title — Don’t Be Dumb — and played three unreleased songs. One of them was titled Same Problems?, and prior to his performance, Rocky explained that it was dedicated to hip-hop artists who have lost their lives prematurely.
U.K. jazz icons announce collaborative Miles Davis tribute album
An elite group featuring some of the best contemporary jazz artists based in Great Britain have gathered to announce London Brew, a collaborative tribute album to Miles Davis. Handpicked by guitarist/producer Martin Terefe and executive producer Bruce Lampcov, the collective includes sax luminaries Nubya Garcia and Shabaka Hutchings, as well as two other former members of Hutchings’ raucous (now-disbanded) quartet, Sons of Kemet: tubaist Theon Cross and drummer Tom Skinner (also of The Smile). BBC Radio 1 DJ Benji B, singer and guitarist Dave Okumu, drummer Dan See, pianist Nick Ramm, composer and keyboardist Nikolaj Torp Larsen, multi-instrumentalist Raven Bush, and bassist Tom Herbert fill out the lineup. The double LP arrives March 31 Concord Jazz.
Fall Out Boy announce So Much (for) Stardust, their first album in five years
Fall Out Boy have dropped a video for new song “Love From the Other Side.” It’s the first release from So Much (for) Stardust, the band’s first new album since the release of 2018's Mania. Watch the video, complete with Pete Wentz in full old man makeover, below.
Boldy James shares surprise album Indiana Jones
Earlier this week it was reported that Boldy James had been involved in a serious car accident and had suffered significant injuries to his spine. There has been no update on his wellbeing since, though it was confirmed at the time that he is in a stable condition in hospital. It could perhaps be taken as good news that today brings a surprise in the form of a brand new album from the Detroit rapper. Indiana Jones continues James' preference for creating whole albums with a single producer, this time finding him in league with Freddie Gibbs collaborator RichGains. Together they have created a hazy, psychedlic world in which James is free to roam. Check out the album in full below.
Overmono share debut album details, announce North American tour
Overmono, the electronic duo comprised of brothers brothers Tessela and Truss, have announced details of their debut album. Good Lies will be released on May 12 via XL Recordings and features new song "Is U," which is streaming below. In addition to the album news, Overmono have also confirmed their live plans for 2023, including an appearance at Coachella in April. Scroll down to see their upcoming schedule.
Kali Uchis shares new song “I Wish You Roses”
Kali Uchis is back with her first new song of 2023, "I Wish You Roses.” After last year's "NO HAY LAY," it's the Columbian-American pop artist's second new solo single since the release of her acclaimed third full-length Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞. Watch below.
Song You Need: Max B’s “Lemonade” is 2023’s first cookout classic
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. At the end of Max B's new song "Lemonade," DJ Drama asks: "And you wonder where the style comes from?" The only way he could have made that sound more rhetorical would be if he invented a time machine and stopped the question mark from ever being invented. On songs past and present, Max B's influence on contemporary rap is immediately apparent. The New York City rapper bridged the gap between the G-Unit era and what we now know as "melodic rap," trailblazing most of it and thereby granting permission for the rest to be eventually created.
Sam Gendel reinterprets songs by Beyoncé, Aaliyah on new album Cookup
The prolific jazz musician Sam Gendel has announced a new album, titled Cookup, on which he reimagines songs by a range of R&B greats. The album includes Gendel's interpretation of Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love," Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody," and "Let Me Love You" by Mario among others. You can hear his version of 112’s “Anywhere," first released in 1998, below.
Song You Need: underscores says goodbye to the past on “Count of Three (You can eat $#@!)”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The idea of "eras" or "chapters" in an artist's career sometimes feel like a clever branding technique to disguise what can feel like more of the same. The arrival of new music from underscores, the project of 22-year-old Devon Karpf, comes with notice of it marking the end of one era and the start of another. Luckily, “Count of Three (You can eat $#@!)” makes good on that promise.
Song You Need: Andy Shauf is waiting for your call
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Andy Shauf is a master at capturing the tragedy in the minutiae of human interactions. His recent records include 2016’s The Party, in which every track is sung from the perspective of a different guest at a casual gathering, each of them spilling the mopey contents of their soul over cheap drinks and cigarette smoke; 2020’s The Neon Skyline, a similar concept set in a bar but more focused this time on a single sad sack pining away over a lost love named Judy; and 2021’s Wilds, which is free of the previous two records’ constraints but returns to the Judy saga at several points nevertheless, as if Shauf is unable to fully detach himself from the microdramas of his past characters.
M1llionz’ “Right Dere” video is a different kind of war story
M1llionz' 2021 mixtape Provisional License was a great introduction to a rapper with engaging stories to tell, Loosely conceptual, the project was based around a narrative of a long distance drive with a dubious package and no official paperwork to suggest he should be behind the wheel. The action reaches a head when M1llionz is pulled over by police and speeds off to avoid further questions.
Listen to Shygirl and Sega Bodega rework Björk’s “Ovule”
Among Björk's many talents and unique attributes as an artist is her ability to select great collaborators. From Tricky in the '90s to, more recently, Arca, she surrounds herself with some of the most boundary-pushing figures around. With that in mind, then, it makes sense that she has tapped Shygirl and Sega Bodega to remix a track from her latest album Fossora, one of The FADER's best albums of 2022. Sega Bodega's "Ovule" remix includes vocals from regular collaborator Shygirl and is described by Björk as being "chill-bassdrum-gabba." Who said it's only music writers who can make up wild new genre names? Check out the remix below.
Watch Kelela’s “Contact” video
On Tuesday (January 17), Kelela shared “Contact,” the fourth offering from her second studio LP, Raven, due out February 10th via Warp (and to be followed by a sold-out spring tour). Two days later, the new track — which follows “Washed Away,” “Happy Ending,” and “On The Run” on the record’s release cycle — has its own visual treatment, filmed under the supervision of Director Pumps and edited by Shani O’Mallo.
Watch Soccer Mommy’s Tiny Desk Concert
We all had to adapt during the peak days of the pandemic and NPR's Tiny Desk Concert was no different. Artists booked to appear in the bookish studio of the company's Washington offices started filming themselves at home as the long-running series became more DIY and, for a time, bigger budget, than ever before. Soccer Mommy was among the first to have to cancel an in-studio appearance and film herself on her iPhone for an at home performance of songs from her album Color Theory. Now, three years later, Sophie Allison was able to make it to NPR HQ to do the whole thing properly. Society? It's healing.
Song You Need: Papo2oo4 and Monday Night’s debonair “Kurt Rambis”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Elizabeth, New Jersey’s Papo2oo4 has the kind of grizzled, cold-to-the-ear voice that you’d expect to hear on a mixtape you copped on Canal Street. On the mic, he’s stern and unflinching, but there’s a jigginess to his cadences and flows that keep him from sounding lethargic. With Subjxct 5’s (also from Elizabeth) nostalgic yet future-looking production backing it, Pap on P.E.D’s, Papo’s newest tape, feels like a training montage complete with rumbling trains and frigid temperatures.
Song You Need: Mandy, Indiana’s slyly menacing “Injury Detail”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Manchester's Mandy, Indiana excel at making an impression. On their new song "Injury Detail" the electronic trio barge straight into view with a combination of spoken word vocals and blasts of dramatic noise tied together by drums that hit with the heft of a monster truck. There is a push and pull to their industrial pop, hooks that pull you in closer, and a dissonance that wants to drive away anything as mushy as affection or joy. The result is cold and harsh but utterly compelling.
