The visionary New York emcee discusses the spiritual process behind his new album, Beware of the Monkey, on The FADER Interview. For the first time since 2016, a MIKE album didn’t arrive on the first day of summer. After two lengthy tours in support of 2021’s Disco!, the New York rapper chose to take a break rather than stick to a rigid release schedule. When Beware of The Monkey, his latest, dropped on December 21, it marked the longest gap between official projects for him. What arrived wasn’t something cold and distant — instead, Beware of the Monkey feels more like the period after the dead of winter when each passing day is noticeably warmer.

3 DAYS AGO