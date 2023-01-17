Read full article on original website
The FADER
Song You Need: underscores says goodbye to the past on “Count of Three (You can eat $#@!)”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The idea of "eras" or "chapters" in an artist's career sometimes feel like a clever branding technique to disguise what can feel like more of the same. The arrival of new music from underscores, the project of 22-year-old Devon Karpf, comes with notice of it marking the end of one era and the start of another. Luckily, “Count of Three (You can eat $#@!)” makes good on that promise.
The FADER
Jesus Piece announce new album, share “Gates of Horn”
Jesus Piece have shared their first new track of 2023 and announced their sophomore album. “Gates of Horn” follows “An Offering to the Night” (a certified Song You Need in December) as the second single from …So Unknown, due out April 14 via Century Media. In advance of its release, they’ll join Show Me The Body, Scowl, and Zulu for an intensive February/March tour of North America.
The FADER
SPINALL shares new song “BUNDA” feat. Olamide and Kemuel
SPINALL’s sixth LP, Top Boy, is fast approaching, and the Nigerian DJ and producer has been pumping out feature-packed pre-album singles in advance of its February 17 release date. We’ve already heard “Sere” (feat. 6lack and Fireboy DML), “CLOUD 9” (feat. Adekunle Gold), “PALAZZO” (feat. Asake), “Power” (feat. Summer Walker, DJ Snake, and Äyana), and “TOP MAMA” (feat. Reekado Banks, Phyno, and Ntosh Gazi). And today, he’s blessed us with “BUNDA,” a new joint single with YBNL nation founder Olamide and new arrival Kemuel.
The FADER
U.K. jazz icons announce collaborative Miles Davis tribute album
An elite group featuring some of the best contemporary jazz artists based in Great Britain have gathered to announce London Brew, a collaborative tribute album to Miles Davis. Handpicked by guitarist/producer Martin Terefe and executive producer Bruce Lampcov, the collective includes sax luminaries Nubya Garcia and Shabaka Hutchings, as well as two other former members of Hutchings’ raucous (now-disbanded) quartet, Sons of Kemet: tubaist Theon Cross and drummer Tom Skinner (also of The Smile). BBC Radio 1 DJ Benji B, singer and guitarist Dave Okumu, drummer Dan See, pianist Nick Ramm, composer and keyboardist Nikolaj Torp Larsen, multi-instrumentalist Raven Bush, and bassist Tom Herbert fill out the lineup. The double LP arrives March 31 Concord Jazz.
The FADER
MIKE is moving with intention now
The visionary New York emcee discusses the spiritual process behind his new album, Beware of the Monkey, on The FADER Interview. For the first time since 2016, a MIKE album didn’t arrive on the first day of summer. After two lengthy tours in support of 2021’s Disco!, the New York rapper chose to take a break rather than stick to a rigid release schedule. When Beware of The Monkey, his latest, dropped on December 21, it marked the longest gap between official projects for him. What arrived wasn’t something cold and distant — instead, Beware of the Monkey feels more like the period after the dead of winter when each passing day is noticeably warmer.
The FADER
M1llionz’ “Right Dere” video is a different kind of war story
M1llionz' 2021 mixtape Provisional License was a great introduction to a rapper with engaging stories to tell, Loosely conceptual, the project was based around a narrative of a long distance drive with a dubious package and no official paperwork to suggest he should be behind the wheel. The action reaches a head when M1llionz is pulled over by police and speeds off to avoid further questions.
