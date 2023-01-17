Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Freak Out if You See a Large, Green Thing in Montana’s Skies
Is it a bird, aliens, superman?? No. It's a rare, green comet that we get to experience once in our lifetime. Unless you're a vampire... okay kidding. This comet became visible to us Earthlings on January 21, 2023. And it will only get brighter until February 1, 2023 when it continues its journey around the sun. This comet was last visible in the Stone Age. Think about that for a minute.
20 License Plates Banned in Montana You Will Love
The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana
You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
U of Montana Professor’s True-Crime Podcast Named Among the Best
I'm starting to think the only people not doing podcasts these days are you and me. And I'm not even so sure about you. Yes, it is a pod-eat-pod world out there, especially in the ultra-competitive category of whodunnits. That makes an accomplishment like this even more noteworthy. And it's cool to help spread the word that a University of Montana professor is receiving some very nice accolades for her contributions to the true-crime category!
Beware of Trapping Season in Montana Injuring Your Dog
Trapping season started November 28 – and goes through March 15, 2023. These lovely folks are reminding all of us to be aware of snares on BLM land after an Idaho K9 Unit dog was caught in a snare just the other day. The handler with the K9 was able to set the dog free because they had wire cutters on them. The issue is not every human carries the snare cutters on their walks or hikes. Idaho's K9 unit Facebook states:
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0