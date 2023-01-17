Read full article on original website
Related
How Jason Momoa Really Became a Protector of the Ocean With ‘Deep Rising’ Doc: ‘It’s the Most Impactful Film I’ve Ever Done’ (Video)
Sundance 2023: ”Being in ‘Aquaman’ … and studying the technology I’ve never seen footage like this ever,“ Momoa told TheWrap. Jason Momoa is used to saving the ocean. He does that in his day job as Aquaman, a character intrinsically linked to the seas, in a series of movies based on the beloved DC property. But now he’s ready to do it for the real-life ocean as the narrator and executive producer of the the new documentary “Deep Rising.” “It’s pretty astonishing,” Momoa told TheWrap after stopping at our Portrait and Video Studio at The Music Lodge in Sundance about the footage captured in the movie, alongside the film’s director Matthieu Rytz and subject (and scientist) Dr. Sandor Mulsow.
How Marc Forster Made ‘A Man Called Otto’ A Hanks Family Affair
Marc Forster, who directed “A Man Called Otto,” built his American version of the Swedish story with different creative elements from three Hanks family members, including Tom Hanks starring as the central character and his son Truman portraying the younger version of Otto. “Ultimately when you’re dealing with...
Michael Keaton’s Batman Back in ‘Aquaman 2?’ Jason Momoa Feeling ‘Really F—ing Good’ After James Gunn Meeting (Video)
”Aquaman’s not going anywhere so it’s alright,“ Momoa told TheWrap at Sundance about his DC character’s future. The future of the DC universe has been in flux for months, with “Aquaman 2” at one point poised to feature a cameo from Michael Keaton’s Batman until reports swirled that the cameo was being jettisoned (a consequence of the scrapped “Batgirl” movie co-starring Keaton) in favor of Ben Affleck’s Batman for more universe cohesion. But Jason Momoa seemed to suggest to TheWrap that Keaton’s scenes as Batman could still potentially be on the table.
Daisy Ridley Found Her Character in ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ Through the American Accent (Video)
Sundance 2023: Ridley worked alongside director Rachel Lambert to craft a character she saw as a quiet girl in a loud world. Any actor will tell you, finding a character’s literal voice is a challenge in itself. British actress Daisy Ridley has utilized her natural accent in the land of “Star Wars” as well as the adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express,” but in her latest feature, “Sometimes I Think About Dying” which debuted at Sundance on Friday, this was an opportunity to craft a different voice.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0