Sundance 2023: ”Being in ‘Aquaman’ … and studying the technology I’ve never seen footage like this ever,“ Momoa told TheWrap. Jason Momoa is used to saving the ocean. He does that in his day job as Aquaman, a character intrinsically linked to the seas, in a series of movies based on the beloved DC property. But now he’s ready to do it for the real-life ocean as the narrator and executive producer of the the new documentary “Deep Rising.” “It’s pretty astonishing,” Momoa told TheWrap after stopping at our Portrait and Video Studio at The Music Lodge in Sundance about the footage captured in the movie, alongside the film’s director Matthieu Rytz and subject (and scientist) Dr. Sandor Mulsow.

6 HOURS AGO