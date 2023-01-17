Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Scams impersonating Sheriff’s Office increase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scams that are circulating locally. Authorities say they have seen an increase in situations involving scammers impersonating the Sheriff’s Office. One scam involves a “spoofed” telephone number that appears to be associated with the...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
WBBJ
Woman found lying near Highway 70; Sheriff’s Office investigating
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation after a woman was found lying near a road. A social media post circulated Thursday after a Facebook user posted an image of a woman lying in a grassy area, and claimed she had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
WBBJ
Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver
JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
Wanted Haywood man Kevin Watson captured
UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
WBBJ
Grocery store incident prompts large police presence
JACKSON, Tenn. —Incident draws police presence at local grocery store. A little before 2:30 pm we received a tip of a large police presence at a local grocery store. According to Jackson Police Department, there was a group involved in an altercation at a local business. The argument then...
Deputies caught bringing contraband to Alcorn County inmates, Sheriff’s Office says
CORINTH, Miss. — Two deputies were arrested Tuesday after they were caught bringing contraband to inmates at the Alcorn County jail, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Michael Harris, 44, and corrections officer Jerry Gray, 34, were charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, according to the Alcon County Sheriff’s Office.
thecamdenchronicle.com
‘Operation Dark Crystal’ nets dozens of arrests
ILL-GOTTEN GAINS – Various drugs, paraphernalia, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized during the roundup on Jan. 10. An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll and adjacent counties has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, during an extensive roundup involving numerous law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, weapons, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized after warrants were handed down from the grand jury.
Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
WBBJ
New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources. According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee...
WBBJ
Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
WBBJ
Seminar held to help home buyers
JACKSON, Tenn.—An organization hosts a free seminar. Century 21 presented a free event for first time home buyers on Saturday. The seminar took place at 2:30 pm Saturday and was located at the New Greater Bethel AME Church in Jackson. The event had a large turnout. Century 21 helped...
radionwtn.com
Trenton Man Charged With Aggravated Arson
TRENTON – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents fire investigators into a residential fire in Trenton has resulted in an arrest. On January 18th, TBI agents and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie joined the Trenton Fire Department in investigating a house fire in the 100 block of Halliburton Street that resulted in the injury of a firefighter during fire suppression activities. During the investigation, agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation further revealed that Wally K. Owens was the person responsible for setting the fire.
WSMV
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
WBBJ
Hwy 45 South Waste Convenience Center closed Monday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says a local waste drop-off site will close for repairs. The Solid Waste Convenience Center, located at 3242 Highway 45 South, will be closed on Monday, January 23. The site is expected to reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday,...
WBBJ
Police investigating robbery at north Jackson Dollar General
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a robbery that happened at a north Jackson business. On Wednesday, we received a tip of a large police presence at the Dollar General located on North Highland just after 1 p.m. When our crews arrived, there were several officers with Jackson...
WBBJ
Mrs. Faye Helen Ingram
Mrs. Faye Helen Ingram was born on April 18, 1951 in Madison County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 12, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm. Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7. As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were...
WBBJ
Health dept. provides COVID update on anniversary of U.S.’s first case
JACKSON, Tenn. — January 20, 2023 marks three years since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the U.S. And here in Madison County, it is important to see where we are now. “The latest numbers from the CDC show that we are in a high community area for...
Comments / 0