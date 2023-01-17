Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes open new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in exhibition against LafayetteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
614now.com
New Columbus-style pizzeria featuring homemade sauce, neighborhood ties, opens for business
A brand new pizzeria has come to the Hilltop. Known as Westside Slice, the eatery held its soft opening yesterday. The new pizzeria, which is located at 958 Demorest Dr., took over the former home of Bella’s Pizza, which recently relocated. Danny Jones who own Westside Slice with his...
614now.com
Downtown restaurant to be replaced by new concept
A Downtown Columbus eatery is closing, but its replacement is already in the wings. Earlier today, Lola’s Kitchen + Bar posted a statement to its social media pages announcing that it plans to close its doors and allow a new concept to take over the storefront at 201 S. High St.
614now.com
After closing its only Columbus location in 2019, this popular restaurant has officially reopened
When Kona Grill closed the doors of its sole Columbus location in 2019, we thought this was the last of the popular restaurant chain. After confirming its return late last year, the eatery is once again open for business in Columbus. In an interesting move, Kona Grill took over the original restaurant space it operated in Columbus before closing in 2019. This eatery is located at 4087 New Bond St.
614now.com
Jackie O’s shares target opening date for massive new downtown taproom, kitchen
Nearly a year ago, the Athens-based brewery Jackie O’s began construction on a massive new upgrade to its Columbus taproom that will more than double its current square footage, in addition to adding a patio, on-site kitchen, retail store and a second-floor event space. And just after that year...
614now.com
After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business
Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
614now.com
Popular Easton eatery closes “for the foreseeable future” after kitchen fire
Easton-area diners aiming to get their fix from Black Box Fix will have to wait. According to a statement posted to the restaurant’s social media pages, Black Box Fix will remain closed indefinitely until repairs following a fire yesterday can be completed. “Due to a kitchen fire today our...
sciotopost.com
Man Robs Bank in Southern Columbus
Columbus – Police are searching for a man who held up a local bank in Southwest Columbus. According to Police on January 14, 2023 at 12:15 pm a suspect entered Bank of America located at 1580 Georgesville Square Drive. He handed the teller a note demanding money and gestured that he had a gun in his pocket hidden. The teller handed the man an unknown amount of money in a white envelope and the man left the building.
WHIZ
The Barn Will Be Hosting a Benefit for an Employee
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Barn in Zanesville has a few updates about their newly constructed kitchen, and a couple of events this coming weekend. The Barn built on a new catering and carry out kitchen. They can now cater for any event with their delicious made from scratch foods. No event is too big or small.
614now.com
Long-standing east side eatery announces temporary closure
Columbus Thai food fanatics will have to wait to get their fix from a popular east side spot. Bangkok Grocery & Restaurant, which is located at 3277 Refugee Rd., temporarily closed its restaurant portion this week as its owners prepare to leave for a vacation. According to the statement, the...
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
Man shot in hand while trying to break up a fight: Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the hand while trying to break up a fight Sunday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, the incident took place on the 1500 block of East Weber Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. The man, 46, told police he was trying to break up a […]
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found Her
Rene Quinichett Combs and her family were part of founding the Village of Urbancrest, Ohio. They served on the Village Council and were civic leaders, volunteers, and decision-makers. She came from a large, loving, supportive, and close-knit family, but her children were her world.
NBC4 Columbus
Three bodies found in Dublin house
Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Central Ohio...
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
NBC4 Columbus
CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide
One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. Overnight Weather Forecast 1-22-2023.
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In Car
It was September in Columbus, Ohio. Summer was moving into fall, and the city still had a warm, sunny start to the month. Suddenly, on a Sunday, around 11:00 pm, residents on Clubhouse Drive heard a violent, blood-curling scream come from a woman along Putter Avenue, on the city's northside. There was a large shrub line blocking their view, so no one could see what was actually occurring. They heard a man's muffled voice say, "shut up" and then "keep him quiet," Ohio Mysteries reports. A woman's voice then said, "don't cry, baby." One neighbor, Leola Corne, still remembered what another neighbor said about the incident.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Respond to Donut Shop
Chillicothe – Local police responded quickly when a local donut shop had a call for help on Friday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called at 6:32 by Crispie Creme donuts located on Bridge Street in Chillicothe when a man was reported banging on the windows of the establishment and harassing customers.
