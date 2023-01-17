Read full article on original website
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Mike Brown Shares Hilarious Story About First Time He Met Joe Burrow
Brown's Bengals took Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Former NFL All-Pro: Bengals Have 'Zero Chance' Against Bills
Cincinnati is hoping to advance to the AFC Championship Game for a second-straight season
LSU hits the road to recruit the future at QB
The LSU football staff has a commitment from one of the nation's best 2024 prospects in quarterback Colin Hurley. Who will the Tigers target in the 2025 class? LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hit the road this week to check in on some of the staff's top targets.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Coach Prime faces the pain: Deion Sanders' 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hire of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibility and potential. The Buffs have landed a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranked recruits, and they will be a must-watch for a...
Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
We found another game ball: Bengals coach Zac Taylor gives one to Washington, D.C. Bengals bar
WASHINGTON — The Bengals said some of the game balls from the Ravens-Bengals playoff win were making their way out of Cincinnati, and the latest game ball we found made it all the way to the nation's capital. The Bottom Line, located in downtown Washington D.C., was gifted a...
Will Damar Hamlin attend Bills’ Divisional Round game vs. Bengals?
The fated Divisional Round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is set to kick off on Sunday. The memories of their tragic Week 17 game is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Aside from the game itself, fans are wondering if Damar Hamlin will be able to attend the game in person. Well, that’s still up in the air according to Sean McDermott, as reported by Mike Giardi.
Titans introduce Ran Carthon as new GM
Carthon spent six years in San Francisco with the 49ers as the Director of Pro Personnel before being promoted to Director of Player Personnel. He played in the NFL from 2004-06, before stints with the Falcons and the Rams.
Where was Joe Burrow born? 7 facts about the star Bengals quarterback
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become a household name across the country. From his play on the field to his iconic wardrobe, football fans can't get enough of him. But what else do we know about the local legend?. Before participating in any Bengals-themed trivia or taking one of...
Bryant leads No. 13 LSU to outshine No. 12 Mizzou
Haleigh Bryant earns the All-Around title with a score of 39.750, including her Perfect 10 on vault, as the Tigers claw past Missouri, 197.150 to 196.525.
LSU re-offers 4-star Texas commit
Hunter Moddon is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star athlete from Houston where he plays for Clear Lake High School. The Clear Lake Falcons finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to miss the playoffs. Moddon doesn’t have any Crystal Ball projections at this time, but he is currently committed to coach Steve Sarkesian and the Texas Longhorns.
No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas to move to 19-0
Angel Reese scored 30 points and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU held off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
Breaking: Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing New Kicker
The Dallas Cowboys have indicated intent to stand by Brett Maher despite missing four extra points in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even if they don't go into Sunday's clash against the San Francisco 49ers with a new kicker, they're reportedly adding a contingency plan. ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Cowboys-Bucs Announcement
Monday night's wild-card showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys ended in somewhat anticlimactic fashion. Yes, the game featured the defining performance of Dak Prescott's career. But Dallas got off to a hot start and Tom Brady was never able to get the Bucs out of ...
LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas to enter transfer portal
Three LSU offensive linemen have elected to test the transfer market. Now, Kardell Thomas has joined them in the NCAA Transfer Portal, announcing his decision on Instagram. Listed at 6-feet-3, 350 pounds, Thomas signed with the Tigers in the 2019 class as a four-star prospect out of Southern Lab in Baton Rouge. Scholarship offers rolled in for the high school All-American well before his junior year from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and many others. In the end, he elected to stay home.
3 Bengals opponents named designated teams for 2023 international games
Three road opponents on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 schedule will be playing an international game, leaving the door open for the Bengals to go overseas next season. The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans have been designated teams for the NFL's slate of 2023 international games. The Chiefs will play in Germany while the Jaguars and Titans will play in London.
Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act
Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes ...
