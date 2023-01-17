ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
On3.com

LSU hits the road to recruit the future at QB

The LSU football staff has a commitment from one of the nation's best 2024 prospects in quarterback Colin Hurley. Who will the Tigers target in the 2025 class? LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hit the road this week to check in on some of the staff's top targets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Fox 19

Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Will Damar Hamlin attend Bills’ Divisional Round game vs. Bengals?

The fated Divisional Round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is set to kick off on Sunday. The memories of their tragic Week 17 game is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Aside from the game itself, fans are wondering if Damar Hamlin will be able to attend the game in person. Well, that’s still up in the air according to Sean McDermott, as reported by Mike Giardi.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHNT News 19

Titans introduce Ran Carthon as new GM

Carthon spent six years in San Francisco with the 49ers as the Director of Pro Personnel before being promoted to Director of Player Personnel. He played in the NFL from 2004-06, before stints with the Falcons and the Rams.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU re-offers 4-star Texas commit

Hunter Moddon is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star athlete from Houston where he plays for Clear Lake High School. The Clear Lake Falcons finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to miss the playoffs. Moddon doesn’t have any Crystal Ball projections at this time, but he is currently committed to coach Steve Sarkesian and the Texas Longhorns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas to move to 19-0

Angel Reese scored 30 points and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU held off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing New Kicker

The Dallas Cowboys have indicated intent to stand by Brett Maher despite missing four extra points in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even if they don't go into Sunday's clash against the San Francisco 49ers with a new kicker, they're reportedly adding a contingency plan. ...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas to enter transfer portal

Three LSU offensive linemen have elected to test the transfer market. Now, Kardell Thomas has joined them in the NCAA Transfer Portal, announcing his decision on Instagram. Listed at 6-feet-3, 350 pounds, Thomas signed with the Tigers in the 2019 class as a four-star prospect out of Southern Lab in Baton Rouge. Scholarship offers rolled in for the high school All-American well before his junior year from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and many others. In the end, he elected to stay home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLWT 5

3 Bengals opponents named designated teams for 2023 international games

Three road opponents on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 schedule will be playing an international game, leaving the door open for the Bengals to go overseas next season. The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans have been designated teams for the NFL's slate of 2023 international games. The Chiefs will play in Germany while the Jaguars and Titans will play in London.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act

Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes ...
OHIO STATE
