Oma A. Goodman
In the early morning of January 18, 2023, surrounded by family, Oma Alice Goodman went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior in her Butler home after 92 flourishing years of life. Born on February 22, 1930 to Dele and Maggie (Salyers) Shelton in Candlewax, Virginia, Oma began her...
Danville pockets slim win over Fredericktown
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Danville defeated Fredericktown 59-54 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Danville and Fredericktown squared off with January 5, 2022 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Howard man killed in Friday morning Knox County crash on Ohio 13
MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Howard man was killed and an Illinois man injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Ohio 13 in Knox County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jason W. Auck, 45, of Howard, was pronounced dead at the scene, while...
GALLERY: Fredericktown vs. Danville BBK
Grant is a 2018 graduate of Ohio Northern University, where he studied journalism and played basketball. He likes coffee, books and minor league baseball. He loves telling stories and has a passion for local news.
Enhanced safety, equipment upgrades on tap for Knox County dog wardens
MOUNT VERNON — Plans are underway to enhance the safety of Knox County's three dog wardens. A significant focus is a closer relationship with the county's 911 system. 911 operators have access to LEDS, the Law Enforcement Data system that contains records such as warrants, protection orders, and other investigative information. Operators can provide vital information to the wardens, such as whether there is a history of violence or mental health issues at the residence.
Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
MOUNT VERNON -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
Too close for comfort: Fredericktown strains past Danville
Fredericktown topped Danville 79-70 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Fredericktown and Danville faced off on January 4, 2022 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Newfangled technology leads to historical find in Kenyon attic in 1917
GAMBIER -- The students made their way through the chilly attic of Ascension Hall at Kenyon College, carrying the latest in modern technology. The technology was a radio mast antenna, and they wanted a high placement spot, which the tall, hilltop building would provide.
East Knox slides past Centerburg in fretful clash
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win East Knox chalked up in tripping Centerburg 32-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, East Knox and Centerburg squared off with January 5, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Northmor outduels Cardington-Lincoln in competitive clash
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Northmor will take its 51-38 victory over Cardington-Lincoln in Ohio boys basketball action on January 20. Last season, Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln squared off with February 5, 2022 at Cardington High School last season. For results, click here.
No quarter given: Centerburg puts down East Knox
Centerburg turned in a thorough domination of East Knox 57-32 at East Knox High on January 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Centerburg and East Knox played in a 50-37 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
Knox County Commissioners: 'No consensus to move forward with a building code at this time'
MOUNT VERNON — After much research, questions, and public input, the Board of Knox County Commissioners has decided not to move forward with building code enforcement. “We had enough questions in our minds that we don't feel comfortable moving forward,” Board President Thom Collier told Knox Pages on Friday morning. “We will certainly encourage homeowners to seek out an inspector when building their home, but at this time, we don't think it's the right time to have building codes in Knox County.”
Stroud was fine, but here are Ohio State's Top 10 QBs
C.J. Stroud has done it again. Well, C.J. wasn't really to blame, he was just the primer. His adieu to Ohio State sparked our own argument in the newsroom about the greatest quarterbacks in Buckeye history. It was a nice, friendly, fierce, unforgiving, knock-down, drag-out, bareknuckle brawl with one conclusion:
Marion Harding claims gritty victory against Highland
Marion Harding showed its poise to outlast a game Highland squad for a 33-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Marion Harding and Highland played in a 52-38 game on December 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Mansfield Senior's tough defense stifles Mount Vernon
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's Elias Owens poured in a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to fuel a convincing 57-42 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Mount Vernon on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. Owens led nine Tygers in the scoring column, but Nathaniel Haney's 11 points represented the...
