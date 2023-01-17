MOUNT VERNON — After much research, questions, and public input, the Board of Knox County Commissioners has decided not to move forward with building code enforcement. “We had enough questions in our minds that we don't feel comfortable moving forward,” Board President Thom Collier told Knox Pages on Friday morning. “We will certainly encourage homeowners to seek out an inspector when building their home, but at this time, we don't think it's the right time to have building codes in Knox County.”

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO