Iowa City, IA

Iowa basketball game against Northwestern postponed

By Tom Kakert
On3.com
 5 days ago
Photo: Dennis Scheidt

There was quite a bit of anticipation regarding the Iowa basketball game on Wednesday night. The Hawkeyes were looking to extend their current winning streak to five games.

The game is also the annual Chris Street game, which honors the former Hawkeye who tragically passed away on January 19, 1993. Iowa and the Big Ten have attempted to have a game in Iowa City on or around that date for the past few years.

Unfortunately, health and safety protocols for the Northwestern team have forced the game to be called off on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats reportedly have a Covid outbreak and it hit enough players to trigger this game being called off.

On3.com

