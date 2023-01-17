A Windsor man was sentenced to seven years in state prison Friday after he was found guilty on several weapons charges and a menacing charge in November. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Jamie I. Crowley was found guilty in November of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, two counts of Menacing in the 2nd degree, 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

WINDSOR, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO