Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
36-year-old Syracuse woman arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police said. Alice Porter stabbed a 40-year-old woman at 12:26 a.m. at 1511 North State Street Sunday morning, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. The woman was taken...
Police looking for suspect in Saturday night stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing incident that took place Saturday night in Ithaca. According to a police press release from Sgt. Thomas Condzella, around 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 21, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
Windsor man gets 7 years for pointing gun at police
Today in Broome County Court, the man who pointed his weapon at Broome County Sheriff's deputies was sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison.
Elmira man arrested on Murder Warrant after Saturday morning shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of The Qountry Tavern early Saturday morning in Elmira. According to police, after an hours-long search, they were able to locate and arrest 29-year-old Shamel T. Swan of Elmira. Police were granted an Arrest […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Teen Accused of Assaulting Police Officer
A Binghamton teenager is facing several charges, including Assault after they say he stole from a Johnson City store. The Johnson City Police Department says 19-year-old Jericho J. Thomas stole merchandise from a store and fled. When police found Thomas, he began fighting with them, resulting in an officer sustaining...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Windsor Man Sentenced to State Prison
A Windsor man was sentenced to seven years in state prison Friday after he was found guilty on several weapons charges and a menacing charge in November. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Jamie I. Crowley was found guilty in November of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, two counts of Menacing in the 2nd degree, 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police respond to shooting investigation
UPDATE 01/21/2023: Elmira Police Investigators were able to determine that the suspect in this case is Shamel T. Swan, a 29-year-old Elmira resident. Swan was granted an Arrest Warrant for murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-I Felony. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers were able to safely...
Man who tried to rape SU student in cemetery sentenced to 15 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse man who tried to rape an SU student while she was on a run through Oakwood Cemetery has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison. Kenneth Kaufman, 37, was hiding in a bush while completely naked in the cemetery around 7:45 a.m, police have said. When a student on a morning run passed Kaufman, he jumped out and tried to rape her, police said.
Man arrested for stealing, then fighting JC cop
A Binghamton man has been arrested following an altercation with a Johnson City Police Officer.
Waverly man sentenced for 2021 theft charge
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to incarceration inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a charge from an incident that happened in Feb. 2021, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say that Chad Soper, of Waverly, N.Y., has been sentenced to 4 months to 18 months […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
Several people were arrested and charged in Tioga County for various infractions. An Apalachin man was arrested and charged after an investigation into a disturbance. Jarred Tucker was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Melissa R. Humphrey of Barton was arrested after an investigation into a physical disturbance....
Woman accused of avoiding arrest by running out window
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman with an active arrest warrant, avoided police by jumping out a window after she was found unconscious. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the 600 block of Montrose Terrace Park in Susquehanna County to help EMS […]
Police seek public’s help to find 14-year-old Camillus girl
Camillus, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old Camillus girl. Olyvia JV Albright was last seen Jan. 9 wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sweatshirt and white shoes, the Camillus police department said in Facebook post on Saturday. The North Syracuse police department also asked for the public’s help in finding the teen.
21-year-old Syracuse woman shot in the leg off Oakwood Ave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a report of a shooting with injuries on Saturday, January 21 around 12:43 p.m. at Grape Terrace off Oakwood Ave. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the reported shooting at 131 Grape Terrace, and at the same time, received information that the victim was in a private […]
UpNorthLive.com
Elmira woman accused of attacking man with knife
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Elmira has been arrested after an alleged assault on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. Elizabeth Hooper, 20, was arraigned Thursday in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault and battery.
NewsChannel 36
Stabbing in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 100 Block of Chestnut Street. Ithaca Police said that up the officers’ arrival, the resident was located and had sustained a stab wound to their torso. Officers interviewed the victim and one other person on scene however; at this time the identity of the suspect is still unknown.
Oneonta resident arrested for assaulting man with barbell
An Otsego County man has been arrested and charged with first degree assault following an incident at Job Corps in Oneonta.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrests four people and closes drug house
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were arrested and charged after 7.9 ounces of crystal methamphetamine was found during a search warrant by investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit on Friday, January 20. The search warrant took place at an upstairs apartment on East North Canal St. in the Village of Canastota […]
Five officers injured in first two weeks of Jan. at Elmira Correctional
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 2023 has started off with more violence inside the walls of Elmira Correctional Facility as five correctional officers were injured in the first two weeks of the year. According to New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, three incidents took place that resulted in the injury of five corrections […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Arrested Following Credit Card Fraud
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of 23-year-old Demetrius D. Johnson of Binghamton. The office notes Johnson is accused of fraudulently using another individual's credit card information to make purchases at a local establishment. Johnson's charges are listed as:. •Two counts, Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information, Class...
Comments / 0