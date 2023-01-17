ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
southseattleemerald.com

Living Well Kent Collaborative’s 70-Acre Commitment to Food Access and Affordable Housing

Living Well Kent Collaborative (LWKC), a community-driven coalition of residents, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and government leaders united to achieve health equity through policy, systems, and environmental (PSE) change, was recently allotted 70 acres of land from the City of Auburn and Auburn School District. Plans for the 70 acres include community and technology centers, affordable housing, a botanical garden, more land for farming, a food hub, and more. The organization is now tasked with raising enough funds to begin developing the land.
AUBURN, WA
The Suburban Times

Candlelight vigil for Teekah Lewis

Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Monday, January 23, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., family members of Teekah Lewis, who disappeared 24 years ago from the New Frontier Lanes Bowling Alley, will hold a candlelight vigil at Tacoma Police Headquarters. For more information go to bit.ly/BringTeekahHome.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County accidentally shares sensitive voter information for hundreds of thousands

TACOMA, Wash. - A mistake at the Pierce County Auditor's Office last December led to the accidental release of thousands of voters' personal information. According to the auditor's office, they received a request for public voter registration data from a "local person"—items like voter names, addresses and birthdays—which the office notes is public information safe to release. A staff member with the auditor's office mistakenly released the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will not seek reelection

SEATTLE - Kshama Sawant said that she will not be running for re-election again on the Seattle City Council. Sawant made the announcement Thursday during a news conference at New Hope Baptist Church in Seattle’s Central District. She said she plans to launch a national organization, Workers Strike Back....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tent campers at Tukwila church occupy new tiny house villages

TUKWILA, Wash. — A once sprawling homeless camp in Tukwila is now the site of the newest tiny house village and people living there say the opportunity is changing their lives. Riverton Park Village began operating Dec. 1 on the grounds of Riverton Park United Methodist Church. It offers...
TUKWILA, WA
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Western Washington City to Give Free Parking to People Living in Vehicles

The City of Bellevue is looking to increase access to safe parking for its residents that reside in their vehicles. The Bellevue City Council approved an annual budget allocation of $450,000 to implement the pilot program as part of the city’s homelessness response efforts. The city’s goal for the...
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue

In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
