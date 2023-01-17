Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
southseattleemerald.com
Living Well Kent Collaborative’s 70-Acre Commitment to Food Access and Affordable Housing
Living Well Kent Collaborative (LWKC), a community-driven coalition of residents, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and government leaders united to achieve health equity through policy, systems, and environmental (PSE) change, was recently allotted 70 acres of land from the City of Auburn and Auburn School District. Plans for the 70 acres include community and technology centers, affordable housing, a botanical garden, more land for farming, a food hub, and more. The organization is now tasked with raising enough funds to begin developing the land.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: New homeless shelters should be built around Sea-Tac Airport
It’s happened in Atlanta, it’s happened in Dallas – and now a story by Casey Martin reminds us that it’s happening here – homeless people sleeping at the airport. And it makes sense. A lot of non-homeless people end up sleeping at airports, so why not?
The Suburban Times
Candlelight vigil for Teekah Lewis
Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Monday, January 23, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., family members of Teekah Lewis, who disappeared 24 years ago from the New Frontier Lanes Bowling Alley, will hold a candlelight vigil at Tacoma Police Headquarters. For more information go to bit.ly/BringTeekahHome.
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
'It will help a lot of people': Seattle 8-year-old wants to change state hearing aid laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hugo Esterhay doesn’t like to think about what it would be like to go to school without his hearing aids. “The idea is terrifying,” said Esterhay, an 8-year-old from Seattle. He testified before state legislators Wednesday encouraging them to pass a bill requiring private...
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
theregistryps.com
Hyperion Realty Capital Acquires 125,540 SQFT Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup for $29.4MM
With several sales transactions already recorded in the past month, Puyallup is continuing its streak of attention from investors as a retail property in the city’s southern end was recently purchased. The Meridian Place Shopping Center traded hands for $29.4 million, or approximately $234 per square foot, according to...
q13fox.com
Pierce County accidentally shares sensitive voter information for hundreds of thousands
TACOMA, Wash. - A mistake at the Pierce County Auditor's Office last December led to the accidental release of thousands of voters' personal information. According to the auditor's office, they received a request for public voter registration data from a "local person"—items like voter names, addresses and birthdays—which the office notes is public information safe to release. A staff member with the auditor's office mistakenly released the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.
q13fox.com
Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will not seek reelection
SEATTLE - Kshama Sawant said that she will not be running for re-election again on the Seattle City Council. Sawant made the announcement Thursday during a news conference at New Hope Baptist Church in Seattle’s Central District. She said she plans to launch a national organization, Workers Strike Back....
q13fox.com
2,300 Amazon workers laid off in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon announced they are laying off 18,000 employees. 2,300 of them are in the Seattle-Bellevue areas.
KOMO News
Tent campers at Tukwila church occupy new tiny house villages
TUKWILA, Wash. — A once sprawling homeless camp in Tukwila is now the site of the newest tiny house village and people living there say the opportunity is changing their lives. Riverton Park Village began operating Dec. 1 on the grounds of Riverton Park United Methodist Church. It offers...
Rats coming up toilets no tall tale in Seattle after heavy rain
With the rainy season upon us, rats coming up through people’s toilets have now become a problem. Rain pushes more rats into the sewer systems, where they could end up in your pipes. You may leap to the conclusion that you have a rat infestation, but that might not...
3 USPS mail trucks stolen in West Seattle with mail inside
SEATTLE — The U.S. Postal Inspector, Seattle Division, says at least three USPS mail trucks have been stolen in West Seattle just in January. Two incidents happened on Tuesday in West Seattle’s Alki neighborhood. Thieves ransacked the trucks and took off with mail and packages before abandoning the...
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington City to Give Free Parking to People Living in Vehicles
The City of Bellevue is looking to increase access to safe parking for its residents that reside in their vehicles. The Bellevue City Council approved an annual budget allocation of $450,000 to implement the pilot program as part of the city’s homelessness response efforts. The city’s goal for the...
Fentanyl fuels record homeless deaths in Seattle area
A record 310 homeless people died in the Seattle area last year, highlighting the region's struggle to house the thousands of people living on its streets.
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue
In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
Washington lawmakers considering new approach to drug possession law
Victor Mendez is a recovery coach in Omak, helping people emerge from substance abuse. To connect with people, he draws on his own story. “I was addicted at a young age of 13 years old, from there I spent the next 32 years of my life in and out of prison,” Mendez said.
