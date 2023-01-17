Bob Huggins admits putting it all together this year has been harder than he expected

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Big 12 fans know very well that their conference is by far the most competitive in college hoops this season, with nine of the ten teams currently ranking in the KenPom top-40. Such strong depth in the league unfortunately means a few really good basketball teams are going to find themselves near the bottom of the conference standings. West Virginia is one of those victims.

The Mountaineers are 0-5 to start Big 12 play, with four of those losses coming by seven points or less. Frankly, they aren’t a bad team, but they just can’t find a way to win against other top squads. According to head coach Bob Huggins, this year’s group is still struggling to find themselves.

“Well I think we’re going to try to, as best we can, figure out what best suits us,” said Huggins ahead of another week of conference play. “And that’s going to vary according to who you play and how they play and [opposing] personnel as well. But I think we’ve always done that.”

Huggins went on to explain how new the roster is to him. It’s transfer-heavy at the top, with first-year imports from other power conference clubs leading the way, while a few JuCo guys and true freshmen fill out the rest of the roster. Unlike a lot of the other Big 12 schools, West Virginia really didn’t have much continuity coming into the year.

The hope for Bob Huggins is that the youngsters will stick around and build some of that continuity going forward.

“I think that’s a new thing. I just think it’s a a situation where, you know, this whole thing is new. I mean, it’s new to me. You know, we’ve got two freshmen that are very good and they’re going to be really good players. And we’ve got a couple sophomore players that are good players. My hope and my thinking would be…we want to hang on to those guys, we want those guys to stay, you know. We don’t want those guys being portal guys that go somewhere else. And maybe they’ll probably not play as much as what they would or should here. It’s just when you bring in so many different people — we have, obviously, the portal guys, we took a couple junior college guys that are all very talented, are going to be really good players.”

Huggins likes the futures for a lot of his players. But in today’s day and age, if this season goes poorly, those younger pieces may bolt for better situations elsewhere. Huggy Bear wants to avoid that possibility. However, he just hasn’t been able to bring this group together the way he expected.

He finished his comments by saying: “It’s hard to put all that together. Quite frankly, it’s a lot harder than what I thought it would be.”

The one positive about this treacherous Big 12 schedule…there are no bad losses and a million opportunities for a resume-changing win. Don’t give up hope yet, Mountaineer fans, because this team can still compete once they’re able to gel with one another.