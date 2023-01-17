ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 8, S Caleb Downs

By Joe Spears
 5 days ago
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek safety and Alabama signee Caleb Downs ranks No. 8 overall amongst five-stars in the 2023 On300.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 32 five-star players, up from 26 in the previous update in November. Of those 32 prospects, 29 are signed to college programs, with three still yet to make their decisions official.

This final update comes after the end of the high school playoffs and postseason All-American games, where top prospects across the country faced off in a week of practices and ended with nationally televised games.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Caleb Downs:

“Extremely well-rounded safety who has been one of the top prospects in Georgia regardless of class for much of his high school career. Shows a complete skill set as a cover safety. Has the range to cover hash to boundary with ease. Also is fluid and natural in man coverage. Outstanding ball production with 14 interceptions over the first three seasons of his high school career. Instinctual both in coverage and as a cover down defender. Identifies run plays and underneath passes very quickly. Also an active tackler. Shows of his athleticism on offense where he sees snaps at multiple skill positions, including quarterback. Has starred while playing against top competition in the Peach State. Comes from strong bloodlines with a father who was an NFL Draft pick and brother who is one of the better receivers in college football.”

On3 compares Downs’ style of play to former

standout and Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry.

