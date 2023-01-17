ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 7, OT Monroe Freeling

By Keegan Pope
 5 days ago
Monroe Freeling commits to Georgia

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Academy offensive tackle and Georgia signee Monroe Freeling ranks No. 7 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 32 five-star players, up from 26 in the previous update in November. Of those 32 prospects, 30 are signed to college programs, with two still yet to make their decisions official.

This final update comes after the end of the high school playoffs and postseason All-American games, where top prospects across the country faced off in a week of practices and ended with nationally televised games.

“Physically-gifted offensive tackle prospect who pairs an elite frame with high-end athleticism. Has grown to around 6-foot-7, 285 pounds prior to his senior season. Has plus length to go with the stature, checking in with a 7-foot wing-span. Also a top athlete at the position. A fluid, flexible mover on the field. Moves as well as any top offensive lineman in the cycle. Tests very well in the combine setting and is a dunker on the hardwood. At his best as a second level run blocker at this stage. Still developing from a technical standpoint. Needs to improve his pass set technique and functional play strength. Physical traits and continued growth potential point to a high ceiling.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
On3.com

3-star OT Hayes Johnson top five schools, commitment date

Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson is down to five schools in his recruitment. He also has a date for his commitment. Johnson announced on Friday that he will commit on January 26, and will choose from a top five that includes Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Tennessee.
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
On3.com

LSU hits the road to recruit the future at QB

The LSU football staff has a commitment from one of the nation's best 2024 prospects in quarterback Colin Hurley. Who will the Tigers target in the 2025 class? LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hit the road this week to check in on some of the staff's top targets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy

The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
On3.com

Roster Recap: Who Tennessee lost, added through the NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal closed to new entries this week. Tennessee made a new addition with the commitment of BYU defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally, the eighth player the Vols have added out of the portal since it opened on December 5. There were 11 Tennessee players that left the program through the portal. Here’s a run down of who the Vols added and who transferred out during the 45-day portal period:
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

High-profile recruits turning out for second Florida State Junior Day

It didn’t take long for several highly coveted recruits to begin showing up Saturday morning for the Florida State football staff’s second Junior Day of 2023. All within minutes of each other, the Seminoles’ coaches welcomed in four-star WR TJ Abrams of Fort Myers, four-star RB and FSU commit Kameron Davis of Albany, Ga., four-star OL Jason Zandamela of Clearwater, and four-star DL Omar White of Valdosta, Ga.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
