On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 7, OT Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling commits to Georgia

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Academy offensive tackle and Georgia signee Monroe Freeling ranks No. 7 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 32 five-star players, up from 26 in the previous update in November. Of those 32 prospects, 30 are signed to college programs, with two still yet to make their decisions official.

This final update comes after the end of the high school playoffs and postseason All-American games, where top prospects across the country faced off in a week of practices and ended with nationally televised games.

“Physically-gifted offensive tackle prospect who pairs an elite frame with high-end athleticism. Has grown to around 6-foot-7, 285 pounds prior to his senior season. Has plus length to go with the stature, checking in with a 7-foot wing-span. Also a top athlete at the position. A fluid, flexible mover on the field. Moves as well as any top offensive lineman in the cycle. Tests very well in the combine setting and is a dunker on the hardwood. At his best as a second level run blocker at this stage. Still developing from a technical standpoint. Needs to improve his pass set technique and functional play strength. Physical traits and continued growth potential point to a high ceiling.”