On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 5, WR Zachariah Branch

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver and USC signee Zachariah Branch ranks No. 5 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 32 five-star players, up from 26 in the previous update in November. Of those 32 prospects, 30 are signed to college programs, with two still yet to make their decisions official.

This final update comes after the end of the high school playoffs and postseason All-American games, where top prospects across the country faced off in a week of practices and ended with nationally televised games.

“One of the more dynamic receiver prospects in the nation, regardless of class. Built like a traditional slot wide receiver at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds. An elite track athlete with a 10.33 second 100 meter mark and a 24 foot long jump as a sophomore. Is able to harness that speed on the football field with his high-end change of direction. Creates big plays as a deep threat and after the catch. Very difficult for defenders to tackle in space. A fluid mover with route-running and true wide receiver skills in addition to the considerable athleticism. Shows good ball skills with the ability to track and make extended catches in traffic. Plays at powerhouse Bishop Gorman and was a standout performer in four games against national competition in addition to the state title game. Looks like one of the best sub 5-foot-11 wide receiver prospects in several cycles.”