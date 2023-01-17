Read full article on original website
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Magellan Jets opens a private terminal at Hanscom Field
It provides "an intimate and purely private experience." Quincy-based Magellan Jets has opened a private terminal for customers at Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets offers membership, jet card ownership, and on-demand charter services. The company is now expanding its services, adding a new aircraft sales and management division.
Milwaukee Bucks’ Brook Lopez 'disappointed' about the closure of Disney’s Splash Mountain
As of Jan. 23, the only Splash Mountain in North America will take residence most days at Fiserv Forum, the sound effect of water echoing through the arena whenever Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez knocks down a three-pointer. Lopez knew change was coming to his favorite ride – the inanimate...
Detroit author Aaron Foley's novel could be Amazon Prime's next big TV series
Hollywood is interested in another possible TV series about life in Detroit, thanks to Aaron Foley's 2022 novel "Boys Come First." Foley, an author and journalist from Detroit, revealed Friday on Facebook that Amazon Prime Video has optioned the screen rights to his Motor City-set book about the friendship of three gay Black men.
