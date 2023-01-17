ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Magellan Jets opens a private terminal at Hanscom Field

It provides "an intimate and purely private experience." Quincy-based Magellan Jets has opened a private terminal for customers at Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets offers membership, jet card ownership, and on-demand charter services. The company is now expanding its services, adding a new aircraft sales and management division.
BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy